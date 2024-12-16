By FXBG Advance Staff



Looking Back …

As we close out the year, the Advance is pleased to announce that we will be launching three new awards.

Government Leader of the Year - Awarded to the individual(s) who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in government service.

Person of the Year - Awarded to the individual(s) who have made a lasting impact on our community.

Story of the Year - Awarded to the news story that had the greatest impact on our region.

The award winners are picked by the Advance’s editorial team, and each will receive recognition in our pages and a plaque recognizing their achievement.

Watch for the winners on:

December 23 - Government Leader of the Year

December 24 - Story of the Year

December 31 - Person of the Year

Looking Ahead …

Starting in January, the Advance is excited to announce the launch of its new consumer news section — Advance Automotives.

Our new automotive series will focus both on the most-popular new cars for sale, as well as tips about maintenance, buying and selling, special deals, and more of interest to automotive owners.

Martin Davis will lead this section. For six years he was the Senior Editor for Automotives at U.S. News & World Report. He also did freelance writing for CarFax. He’s also a longstanding member of the Washington Automotive Press Association.

