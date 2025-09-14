By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

At the end of Charles Dickens’s holiday classic A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge, reformed of his miserliness, sends a local boy to purchase the biggest prize turkey in the shop and deliver it to the home of his clerk, Bob Cratchitt.

“He sha’n’t know who sends it,” Scrooge thinks to himself with glee. “It’s twice the size of Tiny Tim.”

In the spirit of Scrooge and his creator Dickens, the Luminary Theater Company has partnered with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to ensure that its production of A Christmas Carol can help feed the community.

Five percent of sales of tickets to A Christmas Carol, or the Marvelous Reclamation of Ebenezer Scrooge, running December 12–28, 2025, at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, will be donated to the food bank, the company announced. In addition, theater-goers will have an opportunity to donate to a virtual food pantry at every performance, and and a limited number of tickes to the play will be available to clients of the food bank.

“Together, the two organizations aim to make a lasting impact both onstage and off, uniting the connection of theatre with the power of giving,” a press release about the partnership states.

Luminary’s production is a modern-day retelling of the classic story, set in Fredericksburg and with a score by a local composer. It will incorporate puppetry and immersive staging to create “a unique holiday event for our community.”

“Our production of A Christmas Carol is all about empathy, connection, and the power of community,” said Cheryl Lane, executive director of Luminary Theatre Company. “Partnering with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank allows us to live those values in real time. Every ticket purchased helps share the holiday spirit onstage and put food on the table for local families.”

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 15, at the company’s website.

“Every seat filled supports both the arts and the fight against hunger in Fredericksburg,” the press release states.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”