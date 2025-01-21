By Martin Davis

Fredericksburg’s Ward 1 seat on City Council will have no incumbent this year, as Jason Graham opted to not seek re-election. Today Matt Rowe became the first to announce his campaign to win that seat.

At the heart of his announcement is a commitment to “put Ward 1 on the map,” according to his press release.

“Too often, Ward 1 residents feel overlooked,” he wrote in his announcement. “Your voice deserves to be heard, and I will work tirelessly to bridge the gap between City Hall and our neighborhoods. Let’s put Ward 1 on the map, where it belongs.”

In a conversation with the Advance on Monday night, Rowe expanded upon this idea.

“Fredericksburg has built so much of its identity around downtown,” he said. While downtown is “wonderful” and the focus of “civic events,” it’s “not the entire story of Fredericksburg.”

He noted that the residents of the ward “work hard, have families, and love this city.” But it’s also true, he said, “that many of us that live in Ward 1 didn’t grow up here, but chose to come here as adults because we saw the value of Fredericksburg and knew it could be our home.”

He continued, “[t]hat inclusivity matters to me. It doesn’t matter if you’ve lived here for 60 years or 60 minutes, this is your city too and your city should welcome your contributions.”

Priorities

Rowe’s campaign will be built around three themes: Responsive governance, innovative solutions, and a commitment to the needs of Ward 1.

A supporter of data centers, Rowe said in his announcement that “[d]ata centers can provide a significant boost to our city’s revenue, helping to fund essential priorities like public safety, education, and infrastructure.” He further argued that “thoughtful planning and zoning” will allow these centers to “align with our sustainability goals and positively contribute to our community while carefully managing their environmental and local impact.”

He is also concerned about striking a proper balance between preservation and growth.

“We need to balance progress with preservation,” he said in his announcement. “By fostering responsible zoning, enhancing city services, and holding developers accountable for infrastructure needs, we can build a community that works for everyone.”

Schools

Currently chair of the Fredericksburg City Public School Board, Rowe stressed his commitment to strengthening this institution.

“Our schools are the heart of our community,” his announcement said. “I’ll fight to ensure every student has the resources to excel, even in the face of budget constraints and reduced state funding.”

The commitment to public education is also personal for Rowe, who has three children in the system.

Leadership

Service grounded in pragmatic solutions is key to Rowe’s understanding of how civic leaders should operate.

“Leadership should be driven by sincerity and a commitment to the community,” he said. “When challenges arise, I don’t wait for someone else to solve them. I step up, work toward solutions, and always strive for common ground. My decisions are guided by integrity and what’s best for Fredericksburg, free of other agendas or distractions.”

In addition to his work on the School Board, Rowe also has public service experience as chair of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee.

Learn more about Rowe and his campaign by visiting his campaign website — matt4fxbg.com.

