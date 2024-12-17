By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The King George Board of Supervisors and Service Authority Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday evening, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Board of Supervisors Consent Agenda

There are eight items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes from the November 19 and December 3 meetings and approval of warrants against the capital improvement fund, general fund, library fund, parks and recreation fund, and tourism fund.

A description of the purchases in the warrants is here.

Board of Directors Consent Agenda

There are four items on the Board of Directors consent agenda, including approval of minutes and warrants against the operating fund and capital reserve fund.

Board of Directors Agenda

The Board of Directors will hear the monthly utility report from Imboden Environmental Services and discuss the Intergovernmental Support Agreement.

There will be time for public comments related to the Board of Directors agenda.

Board of Supervisors Agenda

Action Item

There is one action item—award of professional services agreement to McGill Associates for the master plan for Dahlgren area parklands. The board report is here.

Discussion Items

Hopyard sections 9, 11, and 17

County Administrator’s Report

County Administrator Matthew Smolnik will deliver a State of the County address and a resolution adopting the Board of Supervisors’ legislative agenda for the 2025 General Assembly season.

Information Items

Meeting Details

