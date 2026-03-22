MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County School Board
The School Board will hold a work session beginning at 5:30 p.m.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
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The meeting includes four consent agenda items, and a budget work session.
Consent Agenda
Approval of Minutes (Document 1, Document 2, Document 3)
Approval to Use Salem City Schools' Cooperative Contract with Pediatric Development Services (d/b/a – The Therapy Spot)
Approval of Renewal #2 and Amendment to the Contract with Southwest Foodservice Excellence (Document)
Approval of Purchase of Summer Computer Replacements
Budget Work Session
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.