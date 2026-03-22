By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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The meeting includes four consent agenda items, and a budget work session.

Consent Agenda

Approval of Minutes (Document 1, Document 2, Document 3)

Approval to Use Salem City Schools' Cooperative Contract with Pediatric Development Services (d/b/a – The Therapy Spot)

Approval of Renewal #2 and Amendment to the Contract with Southwest Foodservice Excellence (Document)

Approval of Purchase of Summer Computer Replacements

Budget Work Session

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