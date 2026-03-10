By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The meeting includes the approval five possible additions to the agenda, 13 consent agenda items, three public hearings on the condemnation of three properties, and two reports.

Reappointments of Tim Welsh, Kevin Wilkinson, and Clinton Wells to the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC) Representing Spotsylvania County

Approval of Resolution in Support of the Federal Fiscal Year 2027 Community Project Funding Request for the Route 1 and Route 208 Area Multimodal and Revitalization Improvements (UPC 119189) and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives

Approval of Resolution in Support of the Federal Fiscal Year 2027 Community Project Funding Request for the Route 208 Operational and Multimodal Improvements Project (UPC 119108) and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives

Approval of Letter to the Governor Opposing Legislation to Make Collective Bargaining for Public Employees Mandatory ( Document )

Approval of Letter Expressing the Board’s Opposition to the Proposed Valley Link Joshua Falls to Yeat Transmission Line Project ( Document )

Approval of Minutes of the February 19 & 24, 2026 Board of Supervisors Meetings (Document 1, Document 2)

Appointment of Assistant Chief Christopher Lonzo to Rivanna-Rappahannock EMS Advisory Committee

Appointment of Cheryl Barr to the Social Services Advisory Board (Berkeley District)

Approval of Purchase Order to FESCO Emergency Sales for the purchase of three (3) Ambulances

Approval of Purchase Order to Air Tech Solutions, Inc. and The Gordian Group for the Holbert Building 2nd Floor Remodel in support of the Relocation of the IS Department

Approval of Resolution Requesting the Streets in Woodberry Manor (Section 2 Part) Subdivision be added to the Virginia Department of Transportation Secondary Street System (Berkeley District)

Approval of Resolution Requesting the Streets in Woodberry Manor (Section 2 Remainder) Subdivision be added to the Virginia Department of Transportation Secondary Street System (Berkeley District)

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 50-4-A

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 50-A-1

Budget Adjustment and Appropriation to Purchase Intoximeters for the Sheriff’s Office Field Ops Deputies

Reappointment of Bryan Moody to the Economic Development Authority (Berkeley District)

Reappointment of Terrie Stork-Suit to the Economic Development Authority (Livingston District)