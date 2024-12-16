By Adele Uphaus

The Spotsylvania School Board will meet this evening at 5:30 p.m. for a work session to approve change orders to the Spotsylvania Middle School renovation project and accept a report on first-quarter non-federal grant awards, according to the agenda.

Consent Agenda

The division’s Change Order Committee (made up of a School Board member, the superintendent, the supervisor of facilities, the executive director of operations, the chief financial officer, and the architect) has recommended the following change orders related to the Spotsylvania Middle School renovation project:

Change Order # 1 = $41,108.87 for the bus loop foundation, trash compactor, electrical room door, power feed relocation, bathroom wall alterations, fire system piping, electrical circuits & receptacles.

Change Order # 2 = $46,675.79 for chase wall/exterior walls, UPS devices, pavement markings

Change Order # 3 = $39,950.00 for rooftop handler control devices

Change Order # 4 = $29,818.57 for ceiling tile, post indicator valve

Change Order # 5 = $ 25,576.00 for electrical coil reels

Change Order # 6 = $ 42,111.72 for drain piping & ductwork

Change Order # 7 = $ 23,295.98 for firewall

Change Order # 8 = $49,868.02 for fire alarm devices, loading dock stairs, electrical wire repairs

Change Order # 9 = $46,313.86 for storm pipe, acoustic treatment, masonry pointup, bound beam, plumbing

ESTIMATED TOTAL COSTS: $347,818.81

Action Item

Staff will provide a report on the number of grants applied for and awarded from July 1 through December 6, 2024. The grants awarded, totaling $303,100, support school division programs that “enhance student safety, wellness, and instruction; address student needs such as food insecurity; and increase parent and student engagement opportunities.”

The budget for fiscal year 2025 added a grant writer position to the Office of Communications and Community Engagement.

Closed Session

The School Board will hold a closed session to “discuss and consider prospective candidates for employment, assignment, appointment, or resignation of specific public employees as permitted by Section 2.2-3711(A)(1) of the Code of Virginia.”

