The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the School Board meeting room on River Stone Road.
The Spotsylvania School Board will hold a business meeting on Monday evening, with 14 items on the consent agenda, and five action items.
Consent Agenda
Approval of minutes from February 22, 2026 meeting (Document)
Approval of donations (Document)
Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #12 - Categorical Transfer (Document)
Update on 2025-2026 Instructional Calendar
Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane and Asphalt Shingles at Brock Road Elementary School
Approval of Contract for the Partial Roof Membrane and Metal Roof Replacement at Chancellor Elementary School
Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane and Asphalt Shingles at Courthouse Road Elementary School
Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane at the Information Technology Training Center
Approval of Replacement of the Roof Membrane Project at Massaponax High School
Approval of Contract for the Partial Replacement of the Roof Membrane at Spotsylvania Elementary School
Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane at Spotsylvania High School
Approval of Term Contracts for Special Testing and Inspection Services
Second Reading Approval of Memorandum of Understanding between Spotsylvania County School Board and the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office
Approval of the Deed of Easement Agreement with Verizon Virginia, LLC for Underground Fiber Utilities for the Rt. 208 Road Improvement Project
Information Items
Head Start Items
Discipline Report for January (Document)
Vacancy Report
Action Items
Approval of Superintendent’s Designee to Attend Meetings and Sign Official Documents in the Absence of the Superintendent (Document)
Curriculum Adoption and Purchases
Approval of VSBA Business Honor Roll Resolutions
Approval of FY 2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Budget Updates
Update of the FY 2027 School Board Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Budget Updates
