By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Spotsylvania School Board will hold a business meeting on Monday evening, with 14 items on the consent agenda, and five action items.

Consent Agenda

Approval of minutes from February 22, 2026 meeting (Document) Approval of donations (Document) Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #12 - Categorical Transfer (Document) Update on 2025-2026 Instructional Calendar Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane and Asphalt Shingles at Brock Road Elementary School Approval of Contract for the Partial Roof Membrane and Metal Roof Replacement at Chancellor Elementary School Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane and Asphalt Shingles at Courthouse Road Elementary School Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane at the Information Technology Training Center Approval of Replacement of the Roof Membrane Project at Massaponax High School Approval of Contract for the Partial Replacement of the Roof Membrane at Spotsylvania Elementary School Approval of Contract for the Replacement of the Roof Membrane at Spotsylvania High School Approval of Term Contracts for Special Testing and Inspection Services Second Reading Approval of Memorandum of Understanding between Spotsylvania County School Board and the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office Approval of the Deed of Easement Agreement with Verizon Virginia, LLC for Underground Fiber Utilities for the Rt. 208 Road Improvement Project

Information Items

Head Start Items Discipline Report for January (Document) Vacancy Report

Action Items

Approval of Superintendent’s Designee to Attend Meetings and Sign Official Documents in the Absence of the Superintendent (Document) Curriculum Adoption and Purchases Approval of VSBA Business Honor Roll Resolutions Approval of FY 2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Budget Updates Update of the FY 2027 School Board Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Budget Updates

