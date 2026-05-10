MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania School Board
The Board's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Meeting room.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
Consent Agenda
Approval of Donations (Document)
Private Road Application
Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #14 - Categorical Transfer (Document)
Approve Contract for the Supply and Delivery of New Tires
Approval of Contract Award for Before and After School Program (Document)
Approval of Contract for the Chancellor High School Press Box Replacement Project (Document)
Approval of Contract for the Spotswood Elementary Main Office Renovation Project (Document)
Information Items
Action Items
Approval of Title III and Title IV Grant Applications
Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy BDDH Public Participation at School Board Meetings (Document)
First Reading Approval of the FY 2026 Cyclical Review (Document)
First Reading Approval of School Board Policy JFC Code of Student Conduct (Document)
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.