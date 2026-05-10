By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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Consent Agenda

Approval of Donations (Document)

Private Road Application

Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #14 - Categorical Transfer (Document)

Approve Contract for the Supply and Delivery of New Tires

Approval of Contract Award for Before and After School Program (Document)

Approval of Contract for the Chancellor High School Press Box Replacement Project (Document)

Approval of Contract for the Spotswood Elementary Main Office Renovation Project (Document)

Information Items

Head Start Items (Document)

Discipline Report for March (Document)

Vacancy Report

Action Items

Approval of Title III and Title IV Grant Applications

Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy BDDH Public Participation at School Board Meetings (Document)

First Reading Approval of the FY 2026 Cyclical Review (Document)

First Reading Approval of School Board Policy JFC Code of Student Conduct (Document)

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