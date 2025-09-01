By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors features 11 Consent Agenda items, the County Administrator’s report, a VDOT quarterly report, and one action item.

Consent Agenda

PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING SEPTEMBER 15 TO OCTOBER 15, 2025, AS NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH 2025 (Document) PROCLAMATION TO RECOGNIZE SEPTEMBER 17-23, 2025, AS CONSTITUTION WEEK (Document) PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING SEPTEMBER 8-12, 2025, AS DISABILITY VOTING RIGHTS WEEK (Document) AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO APPLY FOR VDOT FY2029 AND FY2030 REVENUE SHARING FOR TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS (Document) AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A PLANNED CHANGE ORDER WITH TIMMONS GROUP FOR THE RIGHT-OF-WAY ACQUISITION SERVICES FOR THE ONVILLE ROAD WIDENING PROJECT (Document) AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A TASK ORDER WITH RINKER DESIGN ASSOCIATES, P.C. FOR DESIGN AND RIGHT-OF-WAY ACQUISITION SERVICES FOR THE AMERICAN LEGION/ESKIMO HILL (ROUTE 628) AT ROUTE 1 TURN LANE PROJECT AND BUDGET AND APPROPRIATE FUNDING FROM THE PRIOR YEAREND FUND BALANCE (Document) AUTHORIZE A GRANT APPLICATION FOR THE FY2026 VIRGINIA EMERGENCY SHELTER UPGRADE ASSISTANCE GRANT TO PURCHASE AND INSTALL REPLACEMENT GENERATORS AT TWO STAFFORD SCHOOLS USED AS EMERGENCY SHELTERS (Document) ADOPT THE 2025 STAFFORD COUNTY EMERGENCY OPERATIONS PLAN (Document) RATIFY AND APPROVE A CONTRACT EXECUTED WITH DATAMATX, INCORPORATED FOR TAX BILLING SERVICES (Document) RATIFY A CONTRACT EXECUTED WITH EAHEART INDUSTRIAL SERVICE INCORPORATED TO FURNISH AND DELIVER FORKLIFTS AND LIFT TRUCKS WITH RELATED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (Document) AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A WORK ORDER WITH W.C. SPRATT INCORPORATED FOR PRATT PARK AND YMCA WATERLINE EXTENSION AND PARK TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS (Document)

County Administrator Report

Capital Projects Quarterly Report (Presentation)

Agency Presentation

VDOT Quarterly Report (Presentation)

Action Item

Consider Authorizing the county administrator to initiate a reclassification application for tax map parcel Nos. 59C-1-1, 59-71B, and 59-71 to add the parcels to the historic resource overlay zoning. (Document)

