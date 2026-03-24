By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing to Amend Ordinance for Chapter 9, Update Fee Provisions

Resolution in Support of the Federal Fiscal Year 2027 Congressionally Directed Spending Request for the I-95 Exit 126 Southbound Onramp Project (UPC 121802) and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives

Approval of the Minutes of the March 10, 2026 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)

Approval of Contract Modification to Adams-Robinson Enterprises, Inc. for the Massaponax WWTP Expansion Construction and Reuse

Approval of Letter Expressing the Board’s Opposition to the Proposed Valley Link Joshua Falls to Yeat Transmission Line Project (Document)

Approval of License Agreement with Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, L.L.C. for Operation of the Farmers Market at Merchants Square Location

Approval of Purchase Order to Carter Machinery Company Inc. for New Caterpillar 836 Landfill Compactor to Replace the 2015 Al-Jon

Approval of Purchase Order to Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Inc. and The Gordian Group for the Merchants Square Buildout

Approval of Purchase Order to Sheehy Ford for Eight (8) Ford PPV’s for Replacement of Current Sheriff’s Office Vehicles (Document)

Approval of Resolution Requesting the Streets in The Village at Courthouse Commons (1-8) Subdivision be added to the Virginia Department of Transportation Secondary Street System

Approval of Two (2) Purchase Orders to CAS Severn for Mimecast Archival Renewal, Licensing, and Support

Authorization to Advertise for a Joint Public Hearing with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to Consider and Receive Public Comment on the FY2027 – 2032 Secondary Six Year Plan and the FY2027 Secondary Road Six-Year Construction Budget

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcels Identified as Tax Map Nos. 49-11-2 and 49-11-3

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcels Identified as Tax Map Nos. 49-A-86, 49-A-92, and 49-A-93

FY 2026 Schools Categorical Budget Adjustment