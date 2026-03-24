MEETING PREVIEW: The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors Will Hold a Meeting That Includes a Work Session with the School Board
The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
Approval of Agenda Including Potential Agenda Additions
Resolution in Support of the Federal Fiscal Year 2027 Congressionally Directed Spending Request for the I-95 Exit 126 Southbound Onramp Project (UPC 121802) and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives
Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing to Amend Ordinance for Chapter 9, Update Fee Provisions
Consent Agenda
Approval of the Minutes of the March 10, 2026 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)
Approval of Contract Modification to Adams-Robinson Enterprises, Inc. for the Massaponax WWTP Expansion Construction and Reuse
Approval of Letter Expressing the Board’s Opposition to the Proposed Valley Link Joshua Falls to Yeat Transmission Line Project (Document)
Approval of License Agreement with Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, L.L.C. for Operation of the Farmers Market at Merchants Square Location
Approval of Purchase Order to Carter Machinery Company Inc. for New Caterpillar 836 Landfill Compactor to Replace the 2015 Al-Jon
Approval of Purchase Order to Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Inc. and The Gordian Group for the Merchants Square Buildout
Approval of Purchase Order to Sheehy Ford for Eight (8) Ford PPV’s for Replacement of Current Sheriff’s Office Vehicles (Document)
Approval of Resolution Requesting the Streets in The Village at Courthouse Commons (1-8) Subdivision be added to the Virginia Department of Transportation Secondary Street System
Approval of Two (2) Purchase Orders to CAS Severn for Mimecast Archival Renewal, Licensing, and Support
Authorization to Advertise for a Joint Public Hearing with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to Consider and Receive Public Comment on the FY2027 – 2032 Secondary Six Year Plan and the FY2027 Secondary Road Six-Year Construction Budget
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcels Identified as Tax Map Nos. 49-11-2 and 49-11-3
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcels Identified as Tax Map Nos. 49-A-86, 49-A-92, and 49-A-93
FY 2026 Schools Categorical Budget Adjustment
Grant Application Request and Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the FY 2027 Regional Bridges Program for Social Services and Spotsylvania County Public Schools
Public Hearings
Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 50-A-1 (Presentation)
Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 50-4-A (Presentation)
Joint Budget Work Session with the School Board
FY 2027 Joint Budget Work Session with the Schools
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.