By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

It’s been over ten years since the release of Man of Steel. This first attempt by Warner Bros. to craft their own cinematic universe to match Marvel’s popularity had a mixed response from audiences. Middling box office returns saw a quick end to the DC Extended Universe, even with though a loud group of fans demanded to see more. Now, DC is officially giving the cinematic universe another shot, and it’s off to a far better start than it was in 2013.

Superman shares the story of a younger Man of Steel. He’s been saving the people of Metropolis and the world for three years by the time the film begins, completely negating the hero’s origin story. Instead, audiences are dropped into the midst of Superman’s first real defeat. This kickstarts a nefarious scheme by his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, to stop Superman once-and-for-all.

From the first minute of this new film, director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy 1-3) establishes a tone far different from Zack Snyder’s portrayal of the character. Man of Steel painted the hero as a darker character. This choice spawned criticism for years because of how much it detached itself from who Superman is, even with Henry Cavill's decent performance.

David Corenswet’s turn as Superman is a far-cry from the previous iteration. He’s incredibly colorful with a love for all things on Earth, good or bad. He sees the good in every person and will do anything to protect every living thing, including a squirrel that’s nearly crushed by a monster while crossing the street.

This is the Superman that older fans who watched the original film starring Christopher Reeve may be more familiar with, and it’s a welcome entry to the DC canon after years of exploring the darker side of its universe.

What helps this film truly succeed, though, is the amount of heart put into its story. James Gunn is no stranger to injecting wholesome messages into his work, regardless of the subject material. He does the same here with Superman, and it perfectly highlights the importance of kindness and empathy in an increasingly cruel landscape. It’s impossible to watch this film without having a huge smile on your face. It makes you feel like a kid again.

While Superman is not without its flaws, with a story that can feel a bit overcrowded at times, this is a film that soars past its issues to still deliver a blockbuster viewing experience. It truly recaptures what has made Superman one of the most iconic superheroes in history with its lighthearted tone mixed with a touch of Gunn’s signature humor.

This is a film that will certainly get fans excited for what’s to come in the franchise’s future, but most importantly, its message of spreading kindness is something that this world needs now more than ever.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”