By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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Tonight’s Sweet 16 game between Mary Washington University and the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse is about ready to tip off.

The Advance will be reporting throughout the game on scores and will have a full report at half-time. We will also post a video of the post-game conference following the game.

For a full report of the game and what comes next for the Eagles, check the Sunday morning edition game write up and stats.

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