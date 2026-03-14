By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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If there were any nerves, they were quickly run over as the two Eagle squads pressed the issue furiously Saturday night at the Anderson Center.

The University of Wisconsin - La Crosse opened the half with a tight zone defense, forcing Mary Washington to beat them from the outside. UMW struggled early, shooting less than 30% from the field as UW - La Crosse took advantage of their height to score some relatively easy lay-ups.

While UW - La Crosse had an easier go of it, they weren’t able to press a lead advantage greater then 6.

With 12:47 to play in the half, Kye Robinson drove the lane, gave a head fake and then elevated for the shot and a foul.

UMW tied the game at 14 with 11:28 to play, but the Eagles from Wisconsin responded quickly with a three to reestablish a lead.

From that point forward, Mary Washington’s shooting percentage began to rise and its defense began closing down lanes forcing Wisconsin to shoot more-contested shots.

The lead alternated several times as neither team could muster more than a four point advantage.

With 6 minutes to play, Robinson took control and drained a three to give UMW a 29-23 lead and Mary Washington looked set to separate. They led by 9 when Hasan Hammad drained a three.

Wisconsin hit two threes to close the gap, but a drive and reverse layup by Preston White with 42 second left to play in the half put UMW up by 7.

At the half, it’s 41-35.

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