Featuring Deborah Silver

Mention “Silver” in Fredericksburg, and minds rightly turn to development. But there’s more to the Silver family than all it has done to help our region grow.

Deborah Silver is a singer — a Grammy nominated singer — who is fusing the Big Band sound of Count Basie with the classic rock music that is the soundtrack on many people’s youth. Did we mention she has a fan in Rod Stewart? Silver joins the NDP crew to talk music and more on this week’s podcast.

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