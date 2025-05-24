Vilma Reyes de Alvarez

William Ryland Ennis

Stafford

Amy Lynn Grinnan

“Mom had a remarkable ability to make everyone at ease, even on the toughest days. Her self-sacrificing nature often meant she put others before herself, always ready to lend a helping hand or a ear to listen. She taught me the importance of perseverance, facing life's challenges with a strong will. No matter what obstacles she faced, she met them head-on. Her thoughtfulness was unmatched; she had a gift for making people feel special and comfortable. Whether it was a birthday, or just a regular weekday, she would always find a way to make those around her feel loved. As we say goodbye, I want to honor her legacy by carrying forward her kindness and strength.”

David Drew Hall

Stafford

“David was a distinguished member of the United States Army Special Forces, earning the title of Green Beret. For his bravery and sacrifice, he was awarded two Purple Hearts after being wounded in action, a Bronze Star, and the Distinguished Service Cross. David’s military career exemplified his deep dedication to his country, courage under fire, and unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers. These values continued to guide him in civilian life.”

Beryl Harrison

Fredericksburg

“Beryl attended Bradford Art College and was a colorist for carpet and textile manufacturers in Manchester and Halifax [UK]. Events she especially enjoyed included many family and friend gatherings, times with her Tea & Crumpets UK 'sisters,' services and events at St. George's, and socializing with other residents of Chancellor's Village. She also enjoyed reading the daily newspaper, doing crosswords puzzles, word games, and Scrabble. One of her greatest joys was her achievement, at 72, of a hole-in-one.”

Janet McGraw Hayden

Fredericksburg

“Janet had a reserved nature and did not wear her emotions on her sleeve, but she had a kind, thoughtful demeanor and will especially be remembered for her inquisitive nature, her enlightening conversations, her wealth of knowledge, and her love for her family and friends.



Janet had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, learning about places and their pasts. Janet was captivated by the rich history of Pompeii and the Colosseum in Rome. She hiked and camped in the Grand Canyon three times carrying a backpack almost as big as she was. She loved and was very knowledgeable about wildlife and her photography safari in Africa with her husband and friends was a highlight for her.”

Donald William Kelley Sr.

Fredericksburg

“Donald worked for many years as a skilled brick mason and proudly built the home where he and his wife raised their family. Later, he became a cherished presence at Spotswood Elementary School and other schools, where he was beloved by students and staff alike in his role as a custodian.



He embraced life with boundless energy and creativity. Donald loved spreading God's word, singing, dancing, twirling ladies of all ages, gardening, genealogy, hunting, horseback riding, fishing, and biplane rides. He even fulfilled a dream by skydiving—an experience that captured his zest for life and adventure.”

Ronald Ripper

Fredericksburg

“He built a fulfilling career as a Computer Specialist and, together with his beloved wife, made their home in Burke, VA, where they raised their two sons. After retiring, Ron and his wife settled in the Falls Run community in Fredericksburg. A devoted fan of the Washington Redskins and Nationals, Ron also had a deep love for music. He especially enjoyed playing the accordion and took great pride in performing once a month at the Friday Night Dances, bringing joy to his Falls Run neighbors with every note.”

Faith June Shultz

Cole Peter Theriault

Spotsylvania

“Cole worked as a diesel engineer for Amazon, where his skill and work ethic earned the respect of many. Outside of work, Cole had a deep love for riding his motorcycle and working on motors—pursuits that brought him true happiness.

Cole was known for his heart of gold. He lived life to the fullest and never hesitated to help when called upon. His generous spirit and unwavering kindness touched everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed.”

Karl Evan Torline

Spotsylvania

“Karl was ALL about family (and naps). His girls, his grandkids, his great-grandson, and his wife. He was NOT about photos, public displays of affection, eating vegetables, or energy expenditure. Karl served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 and retired from the United States Department of Agriculture in April of 1994 as a Branch Chief in the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Division after 31 years. Karl was a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golf, napping, and always had an obscure fact or a random song to suit ANY occasion.

On May 25th, Karl and Carol would have been married 51 years. He promised her 50 years, and he did not break that promise. They built a life filled with love that trickled down to EVERYONE who met them. They are a masterclass in love, devotion, dedication, and even conflict resolution. We all have something to learn from that example.”

Brenda Diane Young

Stafford

“Brenda dedicated over 30 years of her life to Stafford County Public Schools, serving at Hartwood Elementary. She worked alongside cherished colleagues and friends, and her love for the hundreds of children whose lives she touched was evident in everything she did.”

Local Obituaries

