James Lawrence Berry

Fredericksburg

“Jim found great joy on the golf course and even greater joy in the company of his grandchildren. Whether attending school performances, spelling bees, concerts, or sports games, he never missed an opportunity to show his support, and he was often the most enthusiastic cheerleader in the room. Known for his kindness, humility, and unwavering generosity, Jim remained optimistic and gracious throughout his final years, facing challenges with courage, gratitude, and his trademark smile and twinkle in his eye.”

Charles Vernon Fleming

Stafford

“Charles was a devoted member of Canaan’s Faith Church of God, where his faith was a guiding force throughout his life. He had a lifelong passion for John Deere tractors, took great pride in his garden, and was never far from his trusted tools. Charles dedicated 44 years to a distinguished career with the RF&P/CSX Railroad in the Bridge and Building Department, where his skill and work ethic earned the respect of his colleagues.”

Thomas “Tom” Henry

Fredericksburg

“Tom dedicated 16 years of his professional life as a Project Manager with Stafford County Public Schools, where his leadership and commitment made a lasting impact on countless projects and colleagues. Known for his steady hand and thoughtful approach, Tom was deeply respected in his field.

Beyond his work, Tom found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, spending many peaceful hours on the green or by the water. His love for the outdoors and easygoing spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew him.”

Eugene Roule Hord

Spotsylvania

“Gene was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 26 for 55 years and owner operator of Gene Hord Guide Service on Lake Anna for over 20 years.”

Jeffrey B. Lerch

Spotsylvania

“A proud member of American Legion Post 320 and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), Jeffrey cherished his community and shared his passions freely. He was an avid supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a devoted fan of NASCAR, enjoying the thrill and camaraderie these sports offered.

Jeffrey will be remembered for his strong sense of duty, sharp wit, and unwavering loyalty to his family, friends, and fellow veterans. His legacy of service, strength, and enthusiasm for life will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Anthony Raymond Macri

Spotsylvania

“Tony’s life was a journey marked by dedication, love, and community. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps before earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Drake University. His professional career spanned over three decades with Parker Amchem Henkel Corporation, where he rose to the position of National Sales Manager. His leadership and commitment left a meaningful impression on colleagues and clients across the country.”

Mervin “Alvin” Newton

Stafford

“For many years, Alvin devoted his free time to the Patawomeck Indians of Virginia. He was instrumental in the tribe’s reorganization, and he served as a council member from 1998-2020. Alvin served as a past president of the Virginia Watermen’s Association, and he was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

Alvin was a lover of bluegrass music, spending many summers camped at festivals with his nephew, Ray. He was an avid fan of Jimmy Martin, Flatt & Scruggs, The Boys From Indiana, and Roy Acuff, often singing favorite songs such as ‘In The Pines,’ ‘Salty Dog,’ and ‘Honey, You Don’t Know My Mind.’”

Philip D. Nicoll

Fredericksburg

William J. Riley

Spotsylvania

“Bill dedicated 37 years of service as a financial analyst for the U.S. Navy at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren. A proud U.S. Army veteran, he was also an avid bowler and a passionate fan of Notre Dame football, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Philadelphia Phillies.”

Eileen Marie (Murphy) Tedrow

Fredericksburg

“Eileen settled in Virginia and most recently in Fredericksburg where she lived for the past 20 years. Eileen dedicated many years of her career to the Department of the Navy, where she worked with diligence and integrity. Her commitment to excellence and service was reflected in her professionalism, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues throughout her tenure.”

Tamela Sue Toombs

Stafford

“Tamela graduated from Stafford High School in 1976 and recently retired after a dedicated 30-year career with Fulfillment Management Services. A devoted and proud grandmother, she cherished every moment spent with her two beautiful granddaughters. Tamela found great joy in beach trips with her family and had a deep love for her beloved fur babies, who were always close to her heart.”

Joyce “Joy” Wilds

“Joy will be remembered most for her quick wit and sharp sarcasm—traits that remained with her right up to her final moments. She brought humor and candor into every room she entered, and her spirited presence will be deeply missed.”

