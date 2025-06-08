Carol Agnes Altman

Spotsylvania

“Carol graduated from Germanna Community College in 2003 with an Associate’s Degree in Information Systems Technology with Magna Cum Laude honors while working full time as a government employee to support her family.



She was awarded for her 25 years of service to the US Government working at Quantico, VA and Arlington, VA as a Management Support Specialist for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA). Dahlgren Elementary School came under DoDEA which is an interesting note.”

Bobby Dee Anderson

Fredericksburg

“Bobby volunteered his time and talents in support of numerous causes, embodying the spirit of generosity, compassion and service that touched the lives of many. His life-long commitment to community service was an inspiration to his family and friends. He volunteered at Big Brothers Big Sisters National Capital Area and Rappahannock Area. Bobby also served in Leadership/Board of Director positions at Lions Club, Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), FailSafe-ERA, The Holiday Project, Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault, Rappahannock United Way and Sunrise for All.

Beyond his professional and volunteer activities, Bobby was a devoted family person. He loved travelling to family gatherings and attending his grandchildren’s school and athletic events. His legacy is one of inspiration and dedication. His profound love for family, friends and community will be remembered and cherished. Bobby’s life serves as a testament to the power of kindness, hard work, and the importance of making meaningful connections.”

Ralph D. Carpenter

South Carolina, formerly of Stafford

“Ralph had a remarkable life. He served his country in the Army National Guard for six years, was a dedicated volunteer Fireman, an auto mechanic, and retired from Firestone after years of unwavering service. Ralph was known for his warm smile and friendly nature. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, whether it was a stranger or someone who was less fortunate. Ralph worked hard and always supported his family with unwavering love and care. Ralph was an avid fisherman and hunter.”

Larry Fenton Cechman

Spotsylvania

“A proud United States Navy Corpsman, Larry dedicated his life to caring for others. He worked as an inhalation therapist at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later earned degrees from Beaver County Community College and the Shadyside Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia. Larry devoted over 35 years of service to Mary Washington Hospital. In his free time, he enjoyed sailing, golfing, traveling, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and most of all, spending time with his beloved family.”

Daisy Crowley

Fredericksburg

“Daisy found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially in nurturing her vegetable garden and caring for her beloved hens, both of which reflected her gentle spirit and quiet devotion.”

Theodore “Ted” Dillard

Spotsylvania

“He loved the simple things in life. He enjoyed the outdoors, which included yard work and gardening. He loved classic car shows, old westerns, his antiques, and his animals. He had great compassion for the handicapped and for all animals. He enjoyed spending time with his family during holidays, cookouts, and crab feasts. He was a proud, strong-willed, handsome man with a big heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Ted was loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.”

Inez B. Douglass

Stafford

“Inez dedicated over 40 years of her life to a compassionate career in nursing. She was an active member of her church, faithfully serving on the Usher and Nurses Board. Inez found joy in many pastimes, including fishing, dancing, playing cards, and solving word searches. She especially enjoyed bingo and spending time with her friends at the Gardens of Stafford. She enjoyed watching her favorite baseball and football teams. Above all, she cherished moments shared with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy and pride to her life.”

Betty Ann Ellenwood

Spotsylvania

“She found great joy in watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow up. Betty loved the simple pleasures in life—watching wildlife, fishing, and searching for unique rocks. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw and word puzzles, listening to music, and was never happier than when her family came to visit. Her warmth and love will be missed in a great way.”

Mary Elizabeth Elliot Gardner

Spotsylvania

“She was a member of the Spotsylvania Women’s Club, the Moose Lodge, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mary worked nights in local nursing homes while her children were young, ran her own cleaning business, and drove a school bus for Spotsylvania County Public Schools, retiring after 24 years of dedicated service.”

Anna “Ann” M. Graf

Fredericksburg

“Ann was a devoted Catholic who volunteered and supported the parishes she attended in both Rochester and in Fredericksburg. She could always be seen setting up for the masses at Holy Cross Academy for the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception parish as well as cleaning the linens and whatever else was necessary to support the parish. Ann loved to travel and was able to visit 97 countries during her lifetime. She was also active in the Falls Run Community with a variety of social activities since the start of that community including the Veranda Socials, Red Hat Society and Bunco with the Ladies. She also made sure there was always time to watch mass on ETWN and say the rosary every day. She led a prayerful and blessed life.”

Vernon Leslie Grose

Fredericksburg

“Grose’s life was a remarkable journey—marked by deep faith, conviction and intellect. A man of vision, he spent his life advancing science and truth, often bridging the two in bold, life-shaping ways. On his creative side, he was an accomplished musician and an avid photographer, capturing over 40,000 slides to preserve family life and the beauty of the world. Throughout his life, he was guided by what he called divine providence—a word his father introduced him to, the idea that God actively sustains and directs all things according to His wisdom and will, working all things for good.”

David Llewellyn Howe

Fredericksburg

“As a husband and father, David will be remembered for the deep love and respect he showed for Doris; his unconditional love and support for his children and the values he imparted to them; and his quick wit and gentle humor amidst life’s ups and downs.”

Robert Hensley

Fredericksburg

“He worked in the Federal Government for over 30 years and served many of those years as an art director for Naval Aviation News. During high school, Robert invited interest from three major league baseball teams and later coached youth baseball leagues for the Department of Recreation in Alexandria.”

Terry Payne Jett

Spotsylvania

Joseph Vincent Kent II

Caroline

“Throughout Joe’s career, he received many awards from Exxon Office Systems, the District of Columbia, SCM Corporation, Rockhurst College of Continuing Education Center, and the Sergeant At Arms, United States Senate.

Joe was an avid fan of Classical Country Music, which could be heard throughout his home, while spending time with family and friends.”

William Raymond “Bill” Leighty

Spotsylvania

“Bill proudly served his country in both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. He joined the Marines at the end of World War II and later served in the Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany. His dedication to duty reflected a lifelong commitment to honor and resilience.

Following his military service, Bill channeled his drive and entrepreneurial spirit into building several successful businesses. Most notably, he owned and operated Woodbridge Harley Davidson for over two decades during the 1970s and 1980s. His passion for motorcycles was not just professional—it was personal. He was an avid rider who found joy on the open road.”

Michael McClusky

Fredericksburg

“Following his military service, Mike applied to be a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He served assignments at both Newark, NJ and Seattle, WA field offices working a variety of criminal investigations. Mike was also a new agent instructor at the FBI Academy before retiring from the Critical Incident Response Group, Crisis Management Unit after more than 20 years of service.”

Deborah Orlando

Stafford

“Deborah was the dedicated office manager at Pipeworks Plumbing, where her commitment and warm personality left a lasting impression on coworkers and clients alike. Outside of work, she found joy in the simple pleasures of life — especially camping and fishing, two of her favorite pastimes. Whether by a quiet lake or around a crackling campfire, Deborah was most at peace surrounded by loved ones.”

Brenda Yvonne Osborn

Fredericksburg

William “Bill” Torrel Pullen (100)

Spotsylvania

“A dedicated public servant, Bill lived a life marked by service, craftsmanship, and deep faith. He was a skilled tool and die maker by trade and one of the founding members of the Chancellor Volunteer Fire Department. A proud veteran, he served during World War II with the U.S. Navy, specializing in air traffic control.

Bill was an active member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, where he contributed faithfully to the Methodist Men’s group and served as a Boy Scout leader, mentoring countless young men in the community.”

Spotsylvania fire and rescue celebrated Pullen’s 100th birthday with him in July 2024. Read the Advance’s coverage of that event here.

Bradford Rahman

Stafford

“He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Always in our hearts and will never be forgotten.”

Robbie Reeves

Fredericksburg

“Since childhood, Robbie was happiest in nature, whether hiking wooded trails, biking, playing disc golf, fishing, or soaking in the salty breeze of his favorite place on earth — Frisco Beach. It was there, alongside his kids, wife, and dogs, that he found his truest peace and happiness. He had a wild, creative spirit. Robbie was a gifted glassblower, an avid skateboarder, and a passionate grower with a deep love for botany and greens.



To Robbie, friends were family. He never met a stranger, and those lucky enough to know him remember his boundless smile, his infectious energy, and his unwavering kindness. He was always ‘cheesing’ — unapologetically himself to the end.”

Robin Terry

“Robin has a deep love for her cats. She is survived by her cat Wildling, and preceded in death by her cats Tripod, Domino, Lilly, Leo, and Holly.”

James Michael “Mike” Thomas

Fredericksburg

“Mike was a man who loved life and his family. He loved his unsweetened tea, Good and Plenty candies, and chocolate brownies. He had a special way of making every visit with his grandchildren memorable, always offering them a sip of his tea and filling their time with warmth and love.”

Johnny Byrd Thomas

Spotsylvania

Robin Campbell Thompson

Stafford

“Robin had a passion for life and loved her family and friends deeply, as they loved her. She was a longtime boater on Virginia and Carolina waterways and the upper Potomac River, where she enjoyed entertaining her friends and family with excursions on the water and shores of VA and MD where she truly appreciated the beauty of God’s creation. Robin was many things to many people, but above all else, she loved Jesus and would not want us to mourn her passing but celebrate her entry to Heaven. She departed this world unexpectedly and way too soon for all of us left behind, but we can take comfort in knowing she is with the Lord and all her family and friends who preceded her departure.”

Mildred D. Trice

Fredericksburg

“‘Tudy’ was a dedicated, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a true animal lover. She never trusted anyone who didn’t like animals but trusted animals that didn’t like people. Embracing the frustrating and humbling sport of golf, she was an avid and state ranked golfer. Her creative nature led her to become an adventurous and talented cook. She never believed in any filler being added to her superlative crab cakes, and when in doubt, she would say ‘Just add more butter.’ Aesthetically she was ahead of her time whether it be crafting a costume, redecorating her home or gardening. She will be dearly missed.”

Larry Bradford Simpson

Joyce Ann Vogt

Stafford

“She was born in Quantico on March 30, 1936 and raised in Stafford County. Joyce was a nursing assistant and loved taking care of people.”

Jerrie Lynn Winston

Spotsylvania

“Jerrie dedicated much of her professional life to accounting, working for H&H/JK Auto Parts as well as several other businesses over the years. Outside of work, she found great joy in gardening—nurturing flowers and plants with care—and loved hosting gatherings where she could share laughter, food, and memories with her cherished family and friends.”

Nora Louise Withers

Fredericksburg

