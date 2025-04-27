Rev. Thomas Perry Bailey

Fredericksburg

“His first call was to Faith Lutheran, Staunton, VA followed by 12 years at St. John Lutheran, Norfolk. In 1985, he was called to the fledgling church Abiding Presence Lutheran in Burke, VA, where he nailed up the ceiling and made numerous phone calls to church visitors and built a congregation as well as a new church building. Parishioners in all 3 congregations Tom served learned to love his terrible puns as they discovered the great compassion, kindness, and consideration of his pastoral care. He established strong connections with a new Jewish congregation, B’Nai Shalom, and joint Thanksgiving services are a highlight of both groups to this day.”

Helen Louise Cox

Stafford

“Mrs. Cox was a civil service employee and retired from Quantico in 1996. Mrs. Cox was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She enjoyed gathering with friends and family, gospel music, ceramics, and crafting.”

Edward Gerald Dihlmann

Fredericksburg

“Ed loved God, his family, friends, the New York Yankees, Jimi Hendirx, golf, horse racing, and the color purple. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, VA, and his children attended school there. In the early 2000's he joined the Catholic Business Network of Central Virginia and through that organization he co-founded St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Fredericksburg. His love of God, his faith, and Catholic education were always very important to him.”

Shirley Townsend Duncan

Fredericksburg

Kenneth Frank Fisher

Stafford

“He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from June 15, 1955, to June 4, 1957, and spent over 28 years working at Franklin Readers’ Service where he made lifelong friends and many memories on the road as a traveling salesman before becoming manager. He was a jack of all trades and master of many, but particularly enjoyed remodeling old homes, restoring old cars, reading newspapers and books, learning new information, lending a hand to anyone in need, and, of course, talking with family, friends, strangers, and anyone else who let him bend an ear.”

Ida Virginia Griffis

Stafford

“Ida had a wide range of interests that reflected her warm and thoughtful nature. She enjoyed word searches, stamp collecting, sewing, gardening, writing poetry, and researching her family history. She cherished time with her loved ones and often hosted tea parties for the elderly, sharing her kindness with all who knew her.”

Patricia Ann Groves

Fredericksburg

“She joined the US Army in 1975 as a finance specialist and is a member of the American Legion Post 364 in Woodbridge, VA. She retired from Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center as a Registered Respiratory Therapist.”

Susan Coffman Hahn

Caroline

Frances Louise “Duck” Johnson

Fredericksburg

Judy Heflin Cooper Jones

Spotsylvania

“Judy was full of life and never missed a chance to laugh—or to win a game, especially if it meant bending the rules a little. She loved playing pool, croquet, cards, and cornhole—anything that brought people together and gave her a chance to show off her competitive (and sometimes sneaky) side. Her quick wit and playful nature made her unforgettable.

She spent her later working years as a bus driver for Stafford County, where she safely transported generations of students and became a familiar, friendly face in the community. She took pride in her work and genuinely cared for the kids she saw every day.”

Gladys Musselman Kelly (103)

Fredericksburg

John “Timmy” Kimmitz

Stafford

“Timmy dedicated 44 years of his life to a career as a driver and trainer with McLane. His commitment and reliability earned him multiple Driver of the Year awards and the respect of his fellow drivers. Even after retirement, he continued to meet up monthly with former coworkers and friends who loved him.

Since retirement, Timmy spent his time with his family and friends. He loved crabbing along the Potomac River and hanging out at Soggy Bottom. But perhaps nothing brought him more happiness than being called Papaw- his grandkids' laughter was music to his ears and his to theirs.”

Laura Faye Little (101)

Fredericksburg

“Faye grew up on a large farm and worked the land with her siblings to help provide for the family. She played basketball and enjoyed bowling. She loved quilting with the Church Quilting Bee. She worked over 20 years as a Cafeteria Manager for the Prince William school system.”

Virginia “Jennie” Payne Lukstat

Spotsylvania

“An amazing mother and grandmother who always made us feel special, Jennie will be greatly missed by her family, but we are comforted knowing she has been reunited with Dick, Kevin, and loved ones who went before her.”

Sheila Dawn Mitchell

Stafford

“Sheila had a zest for life, a love for the beach, and found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren. They were her world, and she embraced every moment with them wholeheartedly. Her infectious laugh, sharp wit, and heartfelt jokes brought warmth and joy to everyone around her. She remained young at heart, always exuding a vibrant spirit and deep love for her family.”

Linda Louise Newton

Stafford

“Affectionately known by her family as ‘Queen Linda of Belle Plains,’ she was an avid reader who loved spending time with family and friends and getting out on the water whenever she could. Linda enjoyed each day to the fullest and was the life of the party wherever she went. Her love of life included animals and her affection for them was well known. She even took in several feral cats who became cherished companions. She also enjoyed canning vegetables, a tradition she lovingly passed down to her grandchildren.”

Calvin Lee Okeson

Fredericksburg

“He attended school in Stafford County, where he played football and ran track for Stafford Senior High School. After graduation, he joined the stage crew for music legend Janis Joplin. This would be one of his many adventures, which included service in the US Army as part of the postal corps, delivering mail between Germany and Turkey, hiking from Virginia to Alaska to work on crabbing boats and traveling to islands in the Caribbean. He would later complete an associate’s degree at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and a bachelor’s degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. Settling back in the Fredericksburg area, he went on to a long career at Lowe’s from where he retired. A kind soul with a penchant for mischief, he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

James Julian Otwell

Stafford

“Jimmy was passionate about life! He loved his family, never knew a stranger, and saw the good in everyone. Passing just shy of their 20th wedding anniversary, he loved his wife, Debbie, whom he had known since childhood, their farm, antique cars, motorcycles, and his recently acquired vintage fire truck. He loved his country, loved fireworks, and loved to read.”

Thomas E. Perkins

Spotsylvania

“Thomas was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a civil servant for 38 years. He accepted Jesus in 1974 and served in many positions, such as deacon, bus ministry, Sunday School teacher, and greeter, in service to his lord and savior.”

Jimmy Chung Phan

Stafford

“Jimmy had a deep appreciation for the simple joys in life. He loved fishing, gardening, tending to his yard, and traveling whenever he could. A passionate sports fan, he followed the Vietnam national soccer team with pride and rooted enthusiastically for his favorite NFL teams—the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders.

Above all, Jimmy was a devoted husband and father who worked tirelessly to provide a good life for his family. He was known for his easygoing nature, generous spirit, and ever-present willingness to lend a hand. Whether it was through a small act of kindness or sharing a laugh, Jimmy had a way of making those around him feel cared for and uplifted.”

William Pritchett

Fredericksburg

“He worked at Dahlgren NSWC for 40 years. In later years, Bill maintained the family farm and raised cattle. He was an avid guitar player who enjoyed playing music with family and friends.”

Frank W. Ransom

“After retiring from his career in satellite communications, he continued to work at different jobs until he was 90. He enjoyed staying busy and always had a friendly smile for everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Candice, and their two cats, Faulkner and Edison.”

Ledis Yaneth Melgar Rubio

Spotsylvania

“Yaneth was a rare and beautiful soul, someone who truly lived for others. Her love for children was unmatched. She had this way of making every child feel safe, seen, and completely adored. Many she raised as her own, and each one carried a piece of her love with them. She had a mother’s heart — patient, gentle, and nurturing.”

Bethlyn W. “Deanie” Ryder

Fredericksburg

“She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who lovingly raised six children and spent considerable time with her grandchildren. She was kind and generous to all she met, and she cherished her many friendships. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, volunteered at the Society of St. Vincent dePaul, and was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.”

Susan Warner Sibenek

Fredericksburg

“Sue loved animals and mothered numerous fur babies over the years with personalities almost as big as Sue’s. She worked at White Oak Animal Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia since 2017.

Sue was always entertaining family and friends at home, and she was a gracious host. She loved bringing people together and making every holiday memorable. Sue made each person in her life feel special and loved.”

Earl Bernard Stroup

Spotsylvania

“He started his career with General Electric. where he traveled the country performing in the GE ‘House of Magic’ in schools, fairs and the Dave Garroway Show. He continued with GE, working in the computer field. In 1962 he joined IBM from which he retired as a Senior Systems Analyst in 1991.”

Colleen Elizabeth Warner

Fredericksburg

“Colleen’s passions ran the gamut. She loved red or pink roses, bold colors, good restaurants, ‘bling,’ slot machines, cats, a good Chardonnay, taking the granddaughters shopping, and travel. She enjoyed trips with friends and family and particularly loved cruises, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. That said, perhaps her favorite times were those spent at home with family, sharing a meal and getting silly.”

Robert Charles Wheatley

Fredericksburg

“Affectionately known as Bob by those closest to him, he served honorably in the United States Coast Guard and was a distinguished Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, where he exemplified faith, service, and community.”

Charles Garnett Williams

Fredericksburg

Dennis Edward Zug

“He worked as a Fisherman and Scalloper for Seaford Scallop Company in Seaford, VA. He had many loves and was loved by many. He had a free spirit and was full of life. He was always sharing funny jokes and fun stories. He was a big music fan and enjoyed bands such as The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Buffet, The Beetles, and Pink Floyd. He had a love for beautiful women like Tina Turner and Reba McIntyre.

All Denny ever wanted was to enjoy life to the fullest, make everyone smile…. and a tequila sunrise at happy hour.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month