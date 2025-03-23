Rolando “Role” Alvarez

Stafford

“His family was everything to him. He loved our tradition of Pizza Fridays! Towards the end, Rolando endured many obstacles, with love, support, and unwavering faith in God and listening to God’s voice making him push through and overcome these trials. He showed immense strength in his recovery after a double amputation: going up and down steps and hopping in his truck for a mini drive session; he was resilient. His stubbornness and pickiness were his best traits.”

John Jeffrey Andrianos

Fredericksburg

“A gentle giant, always quick with a joke or a story, and a stalwart representative of Steeler Nation in the Commonwealth of Virginia, John was in equal measures loyal, industrious, and caring.



His life recalls the words of novelist George Eliot, ‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.’”

Jacqueline Francoise Berlin

Spotsylvania

Phyllis Joan Booher

Charles Allen Burgess

Fredericksburg

Sally Burr

“She had a passion for life that was truly unmatched. Whether she was driving at the racetrack, casting a fishing line into the water, or dancing her heart out, she brought her snarky self, laughter, and love to every moment. Her energy was contagious, and her sassiness knew no bounds.”

Robert Leon Bushey Sr.

Stafford

Anthony Louis Costo

Fredericksbug

“He loved a good book, movies, sunny vacations, gardening, tinkering with home projects, and seeing his family together. Anthony will best be remembered as a dedicated father and grandfather, providing support, guidance, and love to his three daughters and seven grandchildren.”

Maria Guadalupe Craig

Stafford

“She was patient, always willing to listen, and was easily able to get a lighthearted laugh out of those around her. Gardening was, by far, her favorite hobby. Every year, the kitchen would have an abundance of figs, strawberries, cucumber, and many other fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Also, she had several rose and hydrangea bushes that she was very proud of. Ever the fond mother, she attended many school field trips, soccer games, music concerts, and numerous other events for her children; even, despite how much of a toll her chemotherapy treatments had taken on her, made the trip to see both of her children graduate. She held strong against her illness and fought incredibly hard, with her faith to keep her steady. She will be greatly missed.”

Vernelia Cramer

Spotsylvania

“Throughout the years Verni enjoyed cake decorating and making countless handmade craft creations. Everyone who knew Verni knew she was a true servant of God, prayer warrior, and had a gift and passion for teaching.”

James “Jim” Deffenbaugh

Fredericksburg

“Jim was a devoted father and grandfather and cherished family time, sharing his love of learning through trips to museums and zoos. He also enjoyed taking long walks and bike rides with his daughters and grandchildren. He loved books, learning, listening to music, playing the trumpet, and singing. Jim was a deeply spiritual man and served the church dutifully as an accomplished lector, member of the choir, and cantor. A devoted scholar with an academic mind, Jim served the College of William & Mary for more than 25 years as the Assistant Dean of Libraries, and closer to his retirement, Music Librarian. He was independent, kind, and always willing to help or offer sage advice when asked.”

Theresa Bridget Dove

Fredericksburg

“Her best friend and caregiver, Cindy Willingham, is her ride-or-die. Who was by her side for all the doctor’s appointments and away from home for 2 + months during her Bone Marrow Transplant.”

Claire Aman Florack

Fredericksburg

William Grant “Fatboy” Helton Jr.

Fredericksburg

“Fatboy loved fishing, listening to music, and taking things apart so that he could rebuild them himself. He had a tremendous amount of love for his family. He loved helping his grandfather repair things around his house and helping his grandma clean and organize at her house. He enjoyed spending time with his niece, Bella, and his younger cousins, Kaydence, Joshie, Maleah, and Colton. Fatboy was definitely one of a kind, he was loved by everyone he knew. He had so many friends of all ages. Although he was the baby of the family, he was the only boy, so he was the protector of his two sisters and his Momma. He always considered himself as the man of the house, and so did we. He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, and a beautiful smile that we will never forget.”

Elizabeth Lynn Houck

Fredericksburg

“Her family was her greatest love, and she cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and extended family. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness which will continue to inspire her family and friends for years to come.”

Tammy Sue Madison-Wall

Spotsylvania

Carol Anne Matthews

Stafford

Harold Maybloom

Spotsylvania

Helen Bogar Moore

Fredericksburg

“She taught school for approximately 33 years in Kentucky, Ohio, and Fredericksburg. Helen taught Sunday school, both adults and children for over forty years. She belonged to the WMU and helped out in many church activities such as vacation bible school.”

Jeanette Leigh Petrie

Fredericksburg

“Her signature style – a visor and sunglasses – made her easy to spot in any crowd, much like her sweet and radiant spirit made her impossible to forget. She found happiness in the simple joys of yard-sale bargains, movie nights, and asking Siri endless streams of questions. She loved listening to Elvis, singing, dancing, and making people laugh. Above all else, she loved her family fiercely.”

