Donelle (De) Leanne Back

Fredericksburg

“Donelle was lucky enough to travel to many places around the world during her father and husband’s Air Force services. Her home state of Pennsylvania held a special place in her heart. Donelle loved being a mother to her two girls and always took part in their lives. She was a beloved grandmother & looked forward to adding the newest baby to the family. De was a friendly and familiar face at Stafford County Government for 15+years in the Human Resources department.”

Alexander Berlin

Spotsylvania

Billie E. Braswell

Fredericksburg

“Billie retired as an Army Officer in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 24 years of service and was a Vietnam veteran, serving there in 1968. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and five Meritorious Service Medals during his Army career. He later worked for DynCorp for many years.

He was always involved in youth activities with his son. He served as a soccer coach, Boy Scout leader, and Scoutmaster. He served on many parent-teacher associations and chaired numerous fundraisers. Golfing was his primary hobby, especially when played with his grandsons. He was able to play Saint Andrews, Pebble Beach, and Spyglass Hill among many other courses with his son.”

Phillip “Michael” Carter

Spotsylvania

“Mike was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and worked many years for Truist in Richmond, Virginia as a Software Architect. He was also an active member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, youth leader, and church Treasurer.”

Johna Carlene Cook

Fredericksburg

Philip Edward Gendron

Fredericksburg

“He had a profound love for carpentry, fishing and shooting pool, and he enjoyed drinking with anyone that would join him. Above all, he loved his family and his friends, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand where needed.”

Dennis David Hardy Jr.

Fredericksburg

Ethel Mary Jeter

Colonial Beach

George Walter Michalick

Stafford

“George proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1982 after 24 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran. Following his military career, he worked for Headquarters Marine Corps as Assistant Head of the Correspondence Section, Manpower Management Records Performance Branch, and retired after 20 years of service.

In his leisure time, George enjoyed listening to audiobooks, traveling (especially cruises), and spending quality time with his family. Additionally, he was a member of St. William of York Catholic Church in Stafford, VA.”

Mary Elizabeth Jett Morgan

Stafford

“In 1962, Margaret married the love of her life, Roger Lee Morgan, Sr., with whom she shared 62 years of happiness and love. Margaret's greatest joy came from her family, and she cherished every moment spent with her family.”

Fred Haven Pannell

Caroline

Richard Nelson Perry III

Spotsylvania

“Richard was a dedicated family man and devoted his life to them, sometimes working two and three jobs at a time to ensure that he provided for their needs! When Richard became a father, it was truly what gave him purpose. He loved his sons very much and would go to the end of the Earth to see them happy.



Richard never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest every day! He had a selfless, gentle, genuine demeanor, an amazing ability to make you smile when it seemed impossible to do so and his willingness to offer a helping hand are just a few of the qualities that he had that made him a treasured person to many!”

James Arthur Roach

Colonial Beach

“James had many passions, including camping and fishing on the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, crabbing, and restoring antique cars, reading and writing. He was an incredibly talented artist, his love for creating oil portraits, clay sculptures, and woodworking. He took great joy in researching his roots, exploring his ancestry, and sharing what he discovered with his family. He also loved watching baseball and attending Washington Nationals games.”

For nearly two decades, James volunteered at Mary Washington Hospital’s Sunshine Service, offering comfort and hope to patients and families who were facing their own struggles. He also volunteered at local nursing homes, spreading joy with magic tricks and activities, always brightening the day of those around him.”

Virginia Alice Field Scott

Spotsylvania

“She graduated from Spotsylvania High School and married Mason Scott of Partlow on January 31, 1964. She went on to work for G&H Manufacturing Co. in Fredericksburg until they closed their doors in 1987. Virginia then went to work for Food Lion until she happily retired to babysit her granddaughter. Virginia’s hobbies included yardwork, planting flowers, and spending time with her family.”

Rosie Therese Shaffer

Fredericksburg

“Rosie was born on April 13, 1930, in Erbach, Germany. She had an extraordinary life and was a woman who touched countless hearts with her kindness and unwavering spirit. She was an accomplished business owner, fluent in English and German, and enjoyed being with people. Her passion was arts and crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her family and was always there for them. Her interests included travel, boating, baking, sewing, and having many friends with whom she took an interest in their lives and providing them comfort and support.”

Mary Ruth (Dawson) Smith

Fredericksburg

“Born in a four-room house on a mountain in the coal mining town of Bradshaw in southern West Virginia … Mary decided she would make a better life for herself and her family, so she made a plan … She finished high school and began working for the federal government as a GS-2 clerk typist. Mary loved working and learning, earning promotions sooner than expected … Mary started employment with the U.S. Coast Guard in International Affairs and worked her way up to the prestigious position of managing all international training provided by the Coast Guard. Her job required extensive international travel and sensitivity to cultural differences.

She retired from federal service with high honors in September of 1996, and then began collaborating with retired colleagues to continue to support international training through Lockheed Martin contracts. After retirement, Mary and Henry moved to Florida to enjoy the sunshine.”

Beatrice E. Vanterpool

Fredericksburg

Dennie Rodger Vanover

Stafford

Ann Coen Wright

Fredericksburg

“Ann served as a member of the US Army Military Police Corp for seven years where she earned her Airborne Jump Wings and reached the rank of Sergeant. Ann went on to retire from the Department of Transportation as an auditor after 26 years of government service.

Ann was a member of the YMCA water aerobics class where she was referred to as ‘Pink Ann.’ Her greatest passions in life were her family, golf, and LEGOS.”

