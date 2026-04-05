The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Laurence Daniel Aument

Colonial Beach

Gene Arthur Barlow

Fredericksburg

“He had a 42 year aviation career, starting in the USAF in air traffic training, then serving as an air traffic controller at Washington National Airport, a supervisor at Dulles International Airport, an assistant tower chief at Houston International Airport, and spent 13 years at FAA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., earning numerous commendations and awards for his accomplishments. He was a member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, where he volunteered in many capacities.”

Lois Jean Lund Basso

Fredericksburg

“She was an educator for 33 years, retiring in May 2021. Lois was employed by Caroline County Public Schools and most recently taught at Lewis & Clark Elementary School.”

Brenda Lee Blizzard

Spotsylvania

“A woman of dedication and integrity, she proudly served Spotsylvania County for 31 years, earning the respect of colleagues and leaving behind a legacy of hard work and commitment.

Above all, she will be remembered for her generous spirit, her love for family, and the way she made everyone feel welcomed and cared for. Her beautiful soul is a legacy that lives on through the family she nurtured, the memories she created, and the love she gave so freely. She will be deeply missed and forever held in our hearts.”

Doris Wells Brooks

Stafford

“Doris worked in the Billing Department at Mary Washington Hospital. She loved attending church with friends and sharing stories about her dogs.”

Barbara Sale Carneal

Fredericksburg

“Barbara graduated from Stafford High School in 1956, ranking third in her class. During her school years, she participated in the Glee Club, played in the band, and worked in the office. She later dedicated herself to her family and faith community at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, where she and John were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteerism. Barbara served as a secretary for the Junior Women’s Club; she sang in the choir at St. Mary’s and helped lead the children’s choir as well. She also worked in the library at Mary Washington College and volunteered extensively at Montfort Academy. A devoted mother, she enthusiastically supported her children’s activities and attended their events with pride.”

Richard Henry Lee Chichester III

Stafford

“He attended Augusta Military Academy and graduated with honors in Dairy Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. After serving in the U.S. Army, Richard returned to his family’s farm, Glencairne, to raise Holstein and Guernsey cattle. In 1960, Richard began his career in the dairy industry as manager of West Virginia Artificial Breeding Cooperative. He went on to serve as General Manager of Select Sires, Inc. During Richard’s 28 years at Select Sires, his vision, diplomacy and dedication made the company a model for the artificial insemination industry… Richard also pioneered genetic testing for ‘mule foot,’ BLAD and Johne’s disease in cattle. At the time of his retirement in 2000, Richard was recognized as a worldwide goodwill ambassador for the U.S. dairy and beef genetics industry. …

… Richard always credited the success of Select Sires to the people who worked there, and he never lost sight of the farmers whom they all served.

After retirement, Richard moved back to his hometown of Falmouth, where he and his wife preserved and renovated ‘Bellemead,’ the historic home where he grew up with his parents and brothers. He continued to actively pursue his interests in agriculture, history, and civic participation by serving on boards for the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, the State Fair of Virginia, and the Stafford Historical Commission, and he was a member of Stafford Ruritan Club.

While his professional accomplishments were many, Richard’s proudest achievements involved his family.”

Peggy Denue

Fredericksburg

“Known by all as the life of the party, Peggy had a way of lighting up every room she entered. She was a joy to be around, always bringing fun, laughter, and her unforgettable sense of humor. Peggy was famous for always having a package on the way and making sure everyone around her was taken care of (she believed in being prepared, often with extras of everything on hand). While her family lovingly joked about it, her generosity was unmatched, and she was always the first to give to anyone in need. She also had a gift for giving the best advice—honest, from the heart, and exactly what you needed to hear. …

She loved the beach and found so much happiness with her chair in the sand along with a drink and good book. She especially loved traveling with friends and family. Even after her diagnosis, she continued to embrace every opportunity to explore, make memories, and enjoy life to the fullest. She also cherished time spent with her friends and neighbors (the Pinkies, the Beavers, pickleball friends, tennis friends) and was always down for any kind of adventure or mischief.”

Elizabeth Myrtle Ellis DiRusso

Spotsylvania

“In 1976 [the DiRussos] moved to Fredericksburg, VA. where they invested in building an RV Campground, known as the Fredericksburg KOA. …

Elizabeth was a woman of creativity and quiet grace. She wrote children’s stories and poetry, capturing imagination and warmth with her words. …

Liz also found happiness in gardening, music, and travelling with friends and family. …

She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, creativity, faith and the love she gave so freely.”

“Kevin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1953 and served until 1956. After completing his service, he attended Providence College, where he earned his degree. He went on to build a career as a Certified Public Accountant with the General Accounting Office (GAO), remaining there until his retirement in 1998. Following his retirement, he traveled the world with his wife.

On June 11, 1960, Kevin married the love of his life, Ellie, and they remained at each other’s side for over sixty-five years. Together they raised three children and watched their family grow to include eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren—something that brought him great pride.”

“She was a woman of gentle warmth and a gifted listener with a remarkable memory; she had a unique way of making others feel truly heard, often remembering the small details of their lives that others might overlook. Amy could often be found enjoying a classic episode of Matlock, catching The Price is Right, or—most passionately—cheering on her Washington Commanders. A dedicated fan through every season of winning or losing, her loyalty to her team was a testament to her spirited nature.”

“Ann and Lee were often the life of the party, especially on the dance floor, delighting family and friends with their energy and joy. In recent years, they embraced traveling together, enjoying cruises and Caribbean vacations with loved ones. …

A gracious and generous host, Ann welcomed everyone into her home as if they were family. Friends and loved ones who visited Lake Anna left with full hearts and full bellies. She had a keen eye for detail and a gift for making every gathering special. Ann loved spending time with her neighborhood friends, often hosting Bunco and game nights filled with laughter. She was deeply committed to serving others, volunteering with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and supporting her children’s schools. She also enjoyed substitute teaching at local middle schools and could often be found relaxing with her Sudoku puzzles. One of her greatest joys was decorating for Christmas, proudly displaying a collection of over 200 Santas each year.”

Dennis John Frye

Caroline

Barbara Jean Heflin

Stafford

“Barbara devoted many years as a manager at Dollar General, where she was known for her strong work ethic, steady leadership, and the kindness she showed to both customers and coworkers. Outside of work, she filled her life with simple joys and the people she loved most. She was an avid reader, often found with a book in hand, and she cherished every moment spent tanning on the beach. Barbara loved boating on Lake Anna, savoring steamed crabs, and sharing laughter and stories with her family. Above all, she treasured her roles as a mother, surrogate mother, and grandmother, roles in which she poured her whole heart.”

Jennifer Jarrell

Spotsylvania

“She built her life around the people and values she loved most. She was deeply devoted to her family and friends, always making time to support, encourage, and bring joy to those around her. Her caring nature extended into everything she did, most importantly her role of being a mother. She found purpose and fulfillment in making a difference and was admired for her patience, compassion, and dedication. Jen’s warm spirit and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a special way of making people feel seen and valued, and her legacy of love, service, and faith will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.”

“Colonel Johnson proudly served on active duty in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1979. A Master Navigator and Flight Examiner, he logged more than 5,000 flying hours worldwide, including 126 combat missions in Southeast Asia. His service spanned the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War. …

Upon his retirement in 1979, his service record included 14 distinct military awards, most notably the Legion of Merit, the Air Medal with seven Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster. …

While his professional accolades were unanimously glowing, Isiah’s greatest pride was his family. He approached his role as a husband, father, and grandfather with the same devotion and professionalism he gave to the Air Force. He believed deeply in the power of one’s character and faced life without panic, certain that steady resolve was the only way forward. He was, quite simply, the most likable person in any room.”

Mary Claudette Korbel

Fredericksburg

“Mary was happiest raising her family in Blaine, Minnesota, surrounded by friends who were the village that helped raise one another’s children. Art supported her ‘project’ when she became a foster mother—more than 56 babies became temporary Korbels before moving on to their forever families. Her proudest non-family accomplishment was being called to serve as a Bethel Bible teacher; after two years of college-level training, she taught with humor and grace. Later in life, Mary became a licensed practical nurse, and even in her 90s proudly proclaimed herself a nurse.”

“Thomas was dedicated to the service to his country as an active duty, 20-year veteran and civilian contractor. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, read, and watch old westerns. He was a huge fan of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune – which he rarely missed. He loved being with his family and grandkids and doing whatever they were doing…and just going with the flow. He had a big, generous heart. For those closest to him, he was ‘Pappy.’”

Clarence Elmore Mudd

King George

“Clarence worked in landscaping/grass cutting, woodworking, and building cars. He served six years in the Army and 26 years at [Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren].”

Debra Ann Poates Perry

Spotsylvania

“Debbie dedicated many years of service to Spotsylvania County as a school bus driver and later retired from Massaponax High School, where she worked as an office assistant. Her true passion, however, was in cosmetology. A lifelong licensed hairdresser, Debbie found great joy in helping others look and feel their best, making beauty her calling as well as her craft. …

Debbie’s life was a testament to the importance of family, love, and togetherness. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Hugh McHale Reed

Fredericksburg

“Hugh proudly served his country in the United States Army as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. During this time, he and Betty were stationed at White Sands Missile Range. After his military service, they returned to Washington, D.C., where they built their life together and raised their family.

He went on to build a distinguished career with the Federal Communications Commission, where he worked diligently until his retirement. …

A lifelong Washingtonian, Hugh eventually retired to Virginia, where he enjoyed the beauty and tranquility of the Charlottesville and Wintergreen areas. He and his beloved wife, Betty, also cherished their travels together, particularly their ten visits to Ireland.

Above all, Hugh will be remembered for his deep devotion to his family. His presence, wisdom, and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.”

“Earl drove a bus for the Metro system in Washington D.C. and then joined the Metro Rail when it opened, as a supervisor. …

He will be remembered for his kindness and his sly smile when making a joke. He had a wonderful sense of humor.”

Emma Gracie Araniva Torres

Fredericksburg

Mack Vaden Walton

Fredericksburg

“Retired Navy Veteran, a Past Master, and a loving father and grandfather.”

Larry Phillip Williams

Stafford

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