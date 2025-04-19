Nancy Hall Chilton

Fredericksburg

“Following her graduation, Nancy embarked on a fulfilling career as a middle school math teacher within the Fredericksburg City Schools, retiring after 35 years of devoted service in 2000. She was also a lifelong member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Known affectionately by her family as ‘Mamaw,’ Nancy cherished her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions with her loved ones. Sunset Beach, North Carolina, held a special place in her heart, and she found immense joy in gathering her family at the beach. Nancy could often be found in her favorite rocking chair on the deck, gazing out at the ocean.”

Sierra Marie Hash

Fredericksburg

“Sierra’s young life was full of enjoyment and love. She loved doing her make-up and nails, listening to music, dancing, and making Tik Tok videos. She enjoyed playing outside and swinging with her cousins and friends, going for walks, and always looked out for the younger children. She happily liked to play school, Roblox and Barbies. She loved to color and she especially loved her favorite character, Stitch.”

Douglas B. Hubbard

King George

“Doug was a completely devoted husband and father who always put his wife and daughter first. He had a long career in the construction industry, building many homes for several local builders and on his own under DBH Quality Homes. In his precious free time, he loved going to the Outer Banks to fish, spending many fall days trying to catch the elusive Red Drum. Some might also remember him as a die-hard Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan with an extensive memorabilia collection. He always said NASCAR was not the same after they lost Dale. We also will never be the same without our loving husband, father, brother, and friend.”

John Robert Kukrak

Spotsylvania

“He was the owner and operator of John R. Kukrak Trucking Co. John had a passion of drag racing cars.”

Joyce W. O’Connell

Fredericksburg

“Joy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, traveling, participating with the Richmond Club of the Deaf, completing puzzles and diamond art, craft shows, and collecting cobalt glass, seashells, and souvenir spoons. She loved her dogs, Tattoo, Lottie, and Charlie. Those who knew her described her as kind, sweet, loving, and strong.”

Mariolene Sanon Philippe

Stafford

“Mariolene found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved capturing fond memories in photographs. She loved to garden, especially tending to pink roses that she planted in front of her home, which would bloom bright and beautiful at the end of each spring. She took pride in making her house a home, decorating it with family photos and treasures that brought her happiness.”

George William McGhee

Spotsylvania

“George took great pride in his work as a heavy equipment operator with Martin Marietta. One of his greatest joys was riding his motorcycle with his friends throughout Virginia and support for the Wounded Warrior rides in the area. He also loved his cats Bella and Angel, they miss him terribly.”

Leander L. Minor

Spotsylvania

“After finishing high school, Leander enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served for 25 years before retiring with the rank of First Sergeant.

He was a man known for his work ethic: a man who got tired of retirement, because he just loved working so much, and keeping himself busy. He loved working on his yard and having the nicest yard in the neighborhood.

Leander Minor was an amazing father. He was someone that was always dependable and willing to help anyone. He was a selfless man and put the needs of his kids and wife before his own.”

Wayne Shelton

Stafford

“He liked to research history of Stafford County especially researching the family’s Stafford County history that dates back to the 1800’s. His ’53 Ford Coup was his favorite pastime to drive to car shows.

If it’s Saturday and sunny, he would have a bushel of crabs in front of him, or taking his mom to Capt. Billy’s. He loved camping at Westmoreland State Park and walking the beach looking for shells and shark teeth. He enjoyed fishing that gave him time to experience the peacefulness and solitude of the quiet life by the water.”

Carl Edward Stewart III

Spotsylvania

“Carl was a laborer in the construction industry. He truly enjoyed being able to go outdoors, spending time fishing and camping. One of his favorite places to be was out on the porch, sitting and drinking a cup of coffee.”



