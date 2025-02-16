James Ray Amerine

Fredericksburg

“Jim loved spending time outdoors and on the water. He spent many weekends hiking, camping, and canoeing with his family, and he enjoyed carving wood spirits in his woodshop. James was a man who truly loved the Lord and was dedicated to helping those in need.”

Harold Nelson Blake

Colonial Beach

Harold “Dash” Wayne Branham

Stafford

“He was a man who led his family with love and compassion, teaching them to value the important things in life and to have a strong foundation in God. As a master mechanic, he found joy in working with his hands and was known as a true ‘jack of all trades.’ If something needed fixing, everyone knew to call ‘Sir Dash.’ He was also known for his ‘clumsy accidents,’ which often turned into stories that brought laughter to those around him.”

Larry Wayne Branham

Stafford

“A devoted husband, father, ‘Papal,’ son, brother, uncle, and loyal friend, Larry Wayne cherished time with his loved ones. He was known for his surprise visits, bringing warmth and laughter wherever he went. In recent years, he and his father were often seen riding around town together—whether running errands, visiting friends, or simply enjoying each other’s company.”

Alice Marie Holmes Carrington

Stafford

“Alice loved children and was a childcare provider for 42 years in the Stafford area until she was diagnosed with cancer. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. Alice enjoyed canning her vegetables. She loved to go shopping and out to lunch (especially Arby’s) with her brother Russ. She enjoyed gospel and country music, especially the First Class Country Band. Alice loved to dance. Having her family close to her was her happiness. She was always willing to give to others. Alice was always thankful to God for her many blessings. Christmas was always her favorite time of the year with having her friends and family celebrating Christmas with her. She especially enjoyed having her yard decorated for the season.”

Gary Lee Fletcher

Fredericksburg

“As a young man, Gary loved playing softball with his friends and brothers and being coached by his father. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and loved Nascar racing. He looked forward to his monthly card games with friends and Saturday morning golf games. His favorite vacation spot was relaxing in the Outer Banks. He retired last year after 15 years with Print Mail Communications of Diversified Mailing Services.

He was one of the original “Five Mile Forkers” and has enjoyed life-long friendships with Gerald Abel, Bo Noblin, Jeff Dillard, Bob Barrett, and Woody Walker, just to name a few. Their bond was unmatched and enduring.

To know Gary was to love him. He was a kind and caring soul and enjoyed life every day. It was the little things that brought him joy and contentment. Gary will be missed, but we know he is celebrating eternity with our Lord and Savior.”

John “Jack” Clement Grey

Fredericksburg

“In 1959, Jack began a distinguished 43-year career as a physicist at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, contributing to pioneering technologies like laser-guided missile systems for the U.S. Navy. His work made lasting advancements in national defense and earned the respect of colleagues and the field he loved.”

Ronald A. Hanson

Fredericksburg

“His love of motorcycles took him on many adventures with friends and family. He enjoyed trapping and hunting and worked with the Maine Warden Service. He was an avid cyclist and peddled many miles camping and exploring most notably the Fredericksburg area and the many battlefields in the area.

Once settled in Virginia, he worked at Morton's BMW in Fredericksburg, where he made lots of lasting friendships. After his retirement in 2017, he regularly spent his Sunday afternoons at Old House Vineyards with his long-time companion, Kim. He could be found each week sitting at his favorite table with a regular compliment of friends. Life was good!”

Carolyn Horton Lane

Fredericksburg

Thelma Estelle Lee

Spotsylvania

“A Tribute to Mom who gave us kids a love of gardening with a variety of gardens on her property in Spotsylvania, Virginia, and a frog pond which provides a focal point behind her house. She also raised a vegetable garden and a small orchard in which she loved to can things she grew. Mom’s passion was growing Daylilies and Hosta’s. Mom loved the beach.”

Aubrey Leland Motley

Fredericksburg

Deborah S. Pearce

Fredericksburg

Earline Pitts

Fredericksburg

Florence Lee Rodgers

Fredericksburg

“Florence was born on August 29, 1935, and spent much of her life in the hospitality industry. She worked at many local establishments—Goolrick’s Pharmacy, the Sheraton, P.K.’s Restaurant, Chancellor’s Village, and the list goes on. Florence loved to cook and what a wonderful cook she was. Visitors never left without being offered something to eat and a cold glass of super-sweet tea.

Florence was a loving person who spent many years caring for other family members in her home. To say she was a hard worker is an understatement. She loved animals whether it be a stray dog or cat stopping by for something to eat or the birds, ducks, geese, and deer that visited daily. Florence was a Christian woman who loved gospel music and bluegrass. She loved to dance to The Twist by Chubby Checker and Old Time Rock 'N Roll. But her biggest joy was spending time with her family.”

Patria Rojas

Fredericksburg

“Patria nacio en Santo Domingo, pero vivió la mayoría de su vida en Nueva York, trabajando como asistente de enfermera. Ella era una mujer muy religiosa, que creía en Dios. Era una mujer fuerte, amable, pacifica, simpatica y cariñosa. Patria era querida por todos los que la conocieron. Era una mujer dedicada a su familia.”

David Wendell Walker

Fredericksburg

“He loved working at Fairfax County Public Schools where he retired from in 1998. Fatsy was the life of the party, he was always cracking jokes, giving everyone he loved crazy nicknames. His greatest pleasures in life were spending time with his family and friends, talking about his 55 pickup truck, WWE Wresting, collecting stuffed animals, playing with remote control cars & trucks, and of course collecting and talking about anything Elvis.”

