Jacquelin Carter Alexander

Fredericksburg

“Jacquelin, known to most as ‘Jackie,’ graduated with a major in Spanish from Mary Washington College and went on to teach Spanish and English in both Spotsylvania and Fairfax counties, where she shared her passion for language with generations of students. Her love for learning and teaching was a central part of her life.

In 1957, Jackie developed an interest in drawing after submitting a "draw me" portrait of the Head of Lincoln to a correspondence art school. With a brief period of instruction in Knoxville, TN, in 1969, her artistic career blossomed. She became a talented watercolor artist, capturing the beauty of the world around her with remarkable skill and a distinctive style.”

Jerry Wayne Brown

King George

Patricia Ann Conway

Spotsylvania

“Ms. Pat founded The American History Company, a bookstore and genealogy research hub. She loved being in the store and meeting all sorts of people every day. Later, Ms. Pat enjoyed attending auctions, researching furniture makers and art glass. However, her favorite part was still meeting all the wonderful people and seeing them having a great time. The beach was another favorite spot for Miss Pat. She loved watching the surf and her grandchildren enjoying sand. She was also fond of Trimper’s, Fisher’s popcorn, and molasses mint taffy.”

Iris Simms Deale

Spotsylvania

“Iris worked at Livingston Elementary for 20 years, Morganstern Pants Factory, and retired from McClane. Iris will long be remembered and loved by family and friends for her kind, loving, and giving nature, she never met a stranger.

Rebecca Jo Dyer

Fredericksburg

Dallas Burnett Gaskill Jr.

Fredericksburg

Michael Thomas Gebhart

Fredericksburg

James “Doc” Hudack

Fredericksburg

Robert Edward Kordalski

Spotsylvania

Adrianne Danielle Simien

Spotsylvania

“She was a proven business professional and will always be remembered as dedicated and determined to excel.”

Cynthia Lynn Thomas

Fredericksburg

“Cindy was a kind gentle soul. Loved her kids and family and enjoyed her life as she could. Love you Cindy fly high we will miss you always.”

Donald A. Uhlman

Fredericksburg

“Donnie dedicated his life to his loving family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and was always fixing just about anything for anyone, mostly for his grandkids. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and how he teased us all and we loved it! He loved rock and roll music; he lived life to the fullest and most often on the wild side!”

