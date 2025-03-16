Joan Marie Bishop

Fredericksburg

“She had an eye for beauty in all forms, finding joy in photographing flowers and tending to her cherished garden. These passions brought her solace and fulfillment during her working years and retirement.”

Virginia Hart “Pauline” Corr

Caroline

“Pauline spent 32 years working at her parents' business, Harts Auction. She loved elephants, Eeyore, Tom and Jerry, and Milky Way candy bars, but above all, she cherished her family. Her kindness and devotion will be greatly missed.”

Richard Ruiz Deyo

Stafford

“Richard led a life of service, dedication, and adventure. He proudly served in the United States Navy, where he was an esteemed member of the U.S. Navy SEALs and the Helicopter Attack Light Squadron Three during the Vietnam War. His commitment to excellence and his passion for aviation led him to become an enlisted flight navigator for the elite Blue Angels, where he demonstrated extraordinary skill and bravery.

Beyond his professional and military achievements, Richard lived life to the fullest, embracing adventure and the great outdoors. He found joy in fishing, swimming, archery, hunting, shooting, and photography, capturing moments that reflected his deep appreciation for nature and life itself. His warmth, wisdom, and unwavering sense of humor left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Bryce Louis Downie

Fredericksburg

“Bryce Downie, 52, passed away on February 28, 2025, just days after the passing of his father, Louis Roland Downie, on February 23.

After earning his degree he worked as a Senior Shelver at the Arlington County Public Library, where he was able to indulge his love of books and learning.

A devoted Catholic, he remained steadfast in his faith despite lifelong health challenges. Bryce is now reunited with his parents in eternal rest, Louis and Nancy Downie.”

Louis Roland Downie

Fredericksburg

“Louis will be remembered for his love for family and friends, his passion for music—especially playing the piano—his joy in traveling, and, above all, his unwavering devotion to Nancy and Bryce.”

Steve N. Fortes

Colonial Beach

Jean Ward Long

Spotsylvania

“She moved to Stafford, Virginia as a child and then to Fredericksburg where she graduated from James Monroe High School. She worked first as a telephone operator and then at Montgomery Ward where she met her husband, Emmette Long. She was a homemaker and later enjoyed working as a secretary at Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery.”

Norma Jean Proffitt

Spotsylvania

Wanda Marie Rowe

Fredericksburg

“She enjoyed a successful career with GEICO, where she worked for over 20 years, earning respect and admiration from colleagues for her commitment and professionalism.

Wanda had a deep love for the beach, finding peace and joy by the ocean’s waves. She was also an avid reader who cherished literature and believed in the power of education.”

Jeremy Thomas Sacra

Spotsylvania

William Windell Sain Sr.

Fredericksburg

“Bill’s zest for life was contagious. He reveled in the simple joys of being outdoors, basking in the warmth of the sun, cruising through the neighborhood on his trusty golf cart, and enjoying many peaceful hours on the golf course. Whether it was the sound of his laughter echoing through the air or the playful spirit he brought to every moment, Bill was always quick to find joy in the world around him.”

Daniel Craig Walker

Fredericksburg

Jo Ann Winston

Stafford

“Jo Ann was a shining example of selflessness, always putting others before herself. She had a heart of gold, constantly striving to help those in need. Her generous and kind hearted nature inspired those around her. She was a creative force, fearlessly tackling any craft that came her way. Her determination and sense of humor were contagious, bringing joy to all that knew her. She cherished her family, reveling in the time they spent together. She savored each cup of coffee and crushed it on the Candy Crush leaderboard. Her dedication to her work at Quantico Commissary spanned over 30 years, earning her countless friendships.”

