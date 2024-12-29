Suzy Battista

Locust Grove

Douglas Hall

Spotsylvania

“He was an outgoing person who loved life and was an avid Redskins/Commanders fan. He always wore shorts and a t-shirt. He enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets, working on his 57 Chevy Belair or his 31 Model A Coupe, collecting Coca-Cola, and was a proud skilled craftsman in the repairing and refinishing of furniture for the shop, Granny’s Treasures, that he and his wife, Debby, have operated for 41 years in Downtown Fredericksburg.”

Jonah Coy Hanna

Fredericksburg

“Jonah was blessed as his family was devoted to providing him with a full life despite his challenges. He enjoyed Disneyland and Disney World, as well as many other adventures that included beach trips and incredible wheelchair costumes designed by his Father to celebrate Halloween. His parents never allowed his physical limitations to prevent an adventure or opportunity. Jonah’s love was pure and perfect. Despite his trials, Jonah was never without a smile for those who took a moment to acknowledge him or offer kindness. Jonah was without guile and his spirit was close to the angels who undoubtedly comforted him during his various health complications.”

Elsie McIntosh

Fredericksburg

“Throughout her life, Elsie showed us what it meant to live with unwavering faith. She didn’t just speak of her love for the Lord, she lived it in every action, in every word, and in every relationship. Whether it was through her kindness to strangers, her generosity to those in need, or the quiet prayers she whispered each morning, Elsie’s faith was evident in everything she did.”

Thomas Piper Schlesser

Fredericksburg

“He loved traveling, working, and living abroad, dining out at favorite restaurants, and relaxing at the beach and at home with his family.”

Michael William Seaman

Fredericksburg

Vista Ann Thomas

Fredericksburg

Allan Thayer Thorburn

Spotsylvania

“Mr. Thorburn was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School and Danville Technological Institute. He was a retired lifetime farmer and longtime member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. He was a life member of Chancellor Ruritan Club for 57 years and of Chancellor VFD. He served on the board of a number of agricultural cooperatives.”

Danny Lee Tiller

Spotsylvania

“Danny worked for a short time in the paving industry and finished a forty-year career starting as a painter and retiring as a painting contractor where he owned and operated Danny's Painting & Power Washing. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, competition shooting, and once retired, pursued his love of civil war relic hunting.”

Cynthia Lake Wild

Fredericksburg

