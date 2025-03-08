Anne Morris Bagshaw

Fredericksburg

“Mrs. Bagshaw was a beloved home maker, mother & grandmother. She very much loved her family, God and church, and could often be heard saying ‘Amen, amen, amen!’ A very outgoing person, Anne enjoyed many friendships and believed strangers were friends she had not yet met.”

Robert Paul Brinkman

Fredericksburg

“Robert loved science fiction, and his hobbies included video games and Star Wars collectibles.”

James T. Chinn, IV (100)

Stafford

“J.T. proudly served three years (1943 to 1946) in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Makin Island and the USS Siboney. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1985 after 38 years of service.”

Lawrence Patrick Delaney

Fredericksburg

“Larry was a self-taught professional architect registered in the Commonwealths of Pennsylvania and Virginia. He was mentored by Mr. Herman G. Pietrolungo, AIA, starting at the age of 18 and then pursued a career in federal service holding prominent civilian positions with the US Government Printing Office, US Marine Corps, US Navy, Architect of the Capitol, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. He loved to tell the story that his first design project was an outhouse at Duman Park, Cambria County, PA and his final design management effort was the $1 Billion Ft. Belvoir Hospital, VA. He retired in 2010.

Nearly inseparable from the time they started dating in 1972, Larry and Maryann greatly enjoyed their Westies, golf, swimming, food, wine, and friends, especially those he kept from childhood.”

Sandra B. Demotses

Spotsylvania

“She went on to have a fulfilling career as a public health nurse and administrator. She later became the Director of Health Occupations at Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center and also taught clinical nursing at Germanna Community College. Throughout her professional journey, Sandy was known for her dedication, hard work, depth of knowledge, and passion for helping others.”

Sharon Gillespie

Spotsylvania

“She spent her younger years immersed in dance and remained a lifelong fan of country music. She found great joy in cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and cherished time spent with her family.”

Frank Jordan

Fredericksburg

“Frank enjoyed western TV, WWE, being with family, and the Redskins. He drove a tractor trailer for 56 years and enjoyed being on the road.”

Jean Ward Long

Spotsylvania

“She moved to Stafford, Virginia as a child and then to Fredericksburg where she graduated from James Monroe High School. She worked first as a telephone operator and then at Montgomery Ward where she met her husband, Emmette Long. She was a homemaker and later enjoyed working as a secretary at Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery.”

Merritt Edgar Miller

Stafford

“Originally from Oklahoma, Merritt joined the Army as a 19-year-old. He served in Vietnam (1967-1968) as a medic in the 25th Infantry Division. The Bronze Star Medal for outstanding meritorious service was awarded to Merritt for this tour … He loved animals, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed reading military history books.”

Yon Cha Nestor

Fredericksburg

“Yon Cha enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.”

Milford “Skip” Dewitt Merritt Nolan

Stafford

Alberta Rae Pritchett

Spotsylvania

“Alberta …. [spent] 30 years [in] federal civilian service with the Department of the Army as a Director of Contracting … Alberta was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary and the America Association of Retired Persons. She enjoyed going to the beach every Summer and Fall, supporting the Washington Commanders, tooling around Virginia and up and down the East Coast in one of her many Ford Mustangs and loved cuddling with her favorite cat, Scotch.”

Rose Mary Rich

Fredericksburg

Ramon Rodriguez

Fredericksburg

Walter R. Rouse

Fredericksburg

“Walter was a retired veteran of the Virginia Army National Guard and he retired from NSCW Dahlgren.”

Maria “America” Ruby

Spotsylvania

“Maria was a loving wife, homemaker, and devoted mother and grandmother. Her love for her family was unending, and she cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. She shared a special bond with her late husband, James Ruby, whom she met while working at the Pan American Health Organization. James worked at People Drug Store in Washington, DC, and their love story blossomed from there. One of Maria’s proudest moments was becoming a United States citizen in 1987. She was a devoted Catholic, an avid bingo player, and enjoyed gathering with friends and family over good food.”

Daniel Allan Smith

Fredericksburg

“A proud veteran, Dan served his country in Vietnam before beginning his career as a glazier with Local Union 963 in Washington, D.C. Dan was a skilled craftsman with an eye for detail and perfectionist tendencies. For over thirty years, Dan could be reliably found on the weekends engaged in projects at his home on River Road, always with a family pet nearby. In retirement he pursued his passion for classic cars by meticulously restoring hot rods, showing them at car events, and winning numerous awards. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren, laughing and sharing stories, and creating lasting memories. Dan’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

Julia Rae Smith

Spotsylvania

Sheila F. Tipton-Rumsey

Spotsylvania

“A proud graduate of Spotsylvania High School, class of 1980, Sheila began her career in data processing at Wiland Group, where she met her first husband, Arnold ‘Lee’ Tipton. Throughout her life, she faced numerous challenges but remained a fighter, always overcoming obstacles with resilience and grace. Known for her wonderful sense of humor, she brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. Sheila enjoyed listening to her son, Brian, be a DJ for them. She was a loving mother, wife, and animal lover, with a special place in her heart for kittens. She also became an honorary mom to many of her son Brian's friends and coworkers, offering kindness, support, and unconditional love to all who entered her life. Her legacy of warmth, humor, and love will forever be cherished.”

Quintasha Tolbert

