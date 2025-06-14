Mary Alice Boutchyard

Stafford

“She was a lifelong resident of Stafford County and grew up in an area known to the community as ‘Terrapin Thickets.’ … She loved music and sang in the church choir for over 60 years. She taught herself the guitar, and encouraged her children to learn an instrument to share her love of music.



She was often described as sweet and kind from all who knew her. Although she was a quiet and gentle person, she had a surprising sense of humor that made her more endearing. She was known as ‘Spooty’ by those who knew her well, a nickname given to her as a child.”

Nimfa Sabrine Cloud

Stafford

“Upon moving to Virginia, she spent many years in the mid 2000’s working in the Stafford Lowe’s Garden Center. Many may have only recognized her as the little lady who watered the plants, but with that description, they knew who you were talking about. After settling into retirement, Nimfa spent most of her time traveling. She spent the colder months of most years at her family resort in the Philippines. When she wasn’t abroad, she was heavily involved in church and community functions. She never met a stranger and with her infectious smile, would have a friend by the end of any encounter. Mrs. Cloud was a local celebrity in her own right.”

Patricia Ann Conforti

Fredericksburg

Martha Ruth Jane Curtis

Fredericksburg

Priscilla Jane Cyr

Stafford

“When she retired, she filled her days tapping into her creative side, learning to paint at the Stafford Senior Center. She made many new friends, and her ceramics and artwork were often displayed at the annual Senior Art Show.”

Russell Stewart Decatur

Stafford

“Russell was a native of Stafford, graduating from Stafford High School in 1962. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served faithfully until he was honorably discharged.

After his service to the country, he began a career with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, during which he served honorably and with distinction. He attained the rank of Captain and retired in 1999 after 27 years of service to his community.”

Stephen James D’Lugos

Fredericksburg

“Steve will be sorely missed by his companion of 15 years, his Jack Russell Terrier mix, Lily Mae. He loved Lily dearly and enjoyed taking her on walks through downtown Fredericksburg, lounging with her on his chest while enjoying a book, and sneaking people food and treats to her.”

Carol Edwards

Spotsylvania

“Carol spent 26 years with the Spotsylvania Building Department, where she was known for her dedication, kindness, and willingness to help anyone in need. She truly loved her work, her colleagues, and serving the public.

Outside of work, Carol was happiest at home with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and an active member of her church, and especially enjoyed helping in the nursery. She had a remarkable eye for spotting four-leaf clovers on walks with her husband and was a talented cook and baker, with her cheesecake being a highly requested family favorite.”

Bryde K. Giles

Sandra Kay Jones

Stafford

“Sandra worked at Beneficial Finance for more than 20 years. She recently worked at Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg as the Upgrade Specialist. She loved her job.



Sandy loved to talk to people and try to help them in any way possible. She loved her family and was always smiling. She will be missed.”

James Latney Kelley

Fredericksburg

Diane Mary Kropf

Mary Elizabeth Newton-Johnson

Fredericksburg

“Mary lived a life rooted in family, faith, curiosity, and strength. She was a mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and traveler. She was a woman who loved deeply, laughed often, and never stopped moving forward.”

Cassie Mae Lowe Nichols

Fredericksburg

“Cassie raised three children, while also working outside of the home. Most significant was her position at Krispy Kreme in Alexandria, Virginia, where she never met a stranger and worked for over 10 years before deciding to start her own childcare home business. Cassie loved children and for over 20 years, she watched countless children through the years from infants to toddlers, until they started school as well as keeping her own grandchildren. Cassie also worked at Groveton Baptist Church in the children's nursery several evenings a week.

Cassie loved to bake, sew, do quilting, gardening, and canning fruits and vegetables.”

Christina Lee Powell

Fredericksburg

“Christina was an intelligent, creative, engaging personality who cared deeply for those around her – family, friends, and community. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She was a Fredericksburg native who loved the outdoors and who enjoyed life in the Pacific Northwest for 16 years living in Seattle, WA, and Portland, OR, before returning to family in Virginia in 2018. She is loved and will be greatly missed.”

Lorna Jane Ramsey

Richard Rock Scriven

Stafford

“Richard honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976 to 1996, retiring after two decades of distinguished service. Following his military career, he continued his leadership journey as Vice President of Zodiac of North America from 1996 to 2007. He later founded his own successful business, Rocke Solid, LLC, which he owned and operated with his wife from 2007 where his passion and entrepreneurial spirit flourished.”

John Carl Spivey Jr.

Fredericksburg

“His passion for medicine and dedication to patient care led him to Fredericksburg, where he began practicing Gastroenterology at the Pratt Clinic, eventually becoming one of the founding members of Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, John was a man of many passions. Beginning in his early years, he enjoyed the peace of canoeing and fishing in the James and Shenandoah Rivers, and eventually built a home near the bank of the Rappahannock. He was never able to remain idle for long and often had ongoing building projects around his home. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking, talents passed down from his father. He had a deep love for diving, capturing the beauty of underwater life through his photography. One of his favorite pursuits was flying, and after John obtained his Private Pilot License, he enjoyed flying down to the warmer waters of the Bahamas and Cayman Islands. In his later years, he found joy in playing the guitar once again.”

John W. Uperti Jr.

Fredericksburg

“He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean era, stationed aboard the Destroyer Minelayer USS Gwin and later the staff of Cincnelm in London, England…

After his military service, he earned a degree in accounting and finance from Bryant College, launching a long and accomplished career…

Outside of his professional life, he had many passions. In retirement, he found joy in opera, herb gardening, and quiet days spent fishing.”

Joseph Leonel Vassallo

“[The Marine Vietnam veteran] was as tough as the boots he wore, but his heart was as big as his sense of humor.

Beyond the uniform, Joseph found a new kind of fulfillment as a masterful siding professional with family and close friends in the construction industry. Here, he spent many years not just working with his hands but also building lasting friendships and collecting stories that would have people laughing for years. Whether it was cracking jokes with his crew, sharing unforgettable tales from his Marine days, or talking about the love of his life, his wife Donna, Joseph left a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

