Lorene Marie Brooks

Spotsylvania

“She was a child care provider for most of her life, her children calling her ‘Meme.’ She loved all of them like they were her own. She loved working in her flower garden, tending to her flowers, and going to the beach at the Outer Banks in North Carolina.”

Richard Reid Bruere

Spotsylvania

“He had a passion for cars and passed on his knowledge to his children. He also coached his sons Jeff and Justin in Little League baseball and served as a dedicated Boy Scout troop leader during their younger years. He loved 70s music. He enjoyed biking with his son Jason, played basketball and football in high school, loved horseback riding in his youth, and had a gift for gardening. His life was rooted in supporting his family.”

Julia Beth Cain

Fredericksburg

Melba M. Decatur

Spotsylvania

“She worked several jobs but most of the last years working were spent as a contractor at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.



Melba enjoyed participating in the dances at the Eagles Club and following Michael Hoover, an Elvis impersonator. She loved to collect dolls and antiques, and will be remembered for the love she had for her family.”

Kirk Allan Dishman

Caroline

“Kirk was an adventurous soul. Fishing, hunting, primitive skills, backpacking, off-roading, whitewater paddling, sailing, mountain biking, and snowboarding only begin to touch on how he lived his life to the fullest. Through his desire to share his knowledge, his legacy will live on.”

Mary Ann Fulford

Stafford

“Mary Ann was a devoted wife and mother who volunteered for 38 years at MWH gift shop where she was also the jewelry buyer. She was a member of Berea Baptist for the past 20 years. Mary Ann had an appreciation for beauty and enjoyed working outdoors, gardening and cultivating flowers, and decorating for the holidays. She was always kind and gracious to others and will be greatly missed.”

Virginia Null Gardner

Stafford

“Virginia ‘Tootsie’ Gardner was a lifelong resident of Stafford County where she was a hairdresser for many years at Marjorie’s Beauty Salon in Ferry Farms. Virginia and her late husband Leroy Gardner were very active in the Stafford Rescue squad for many years and made many lifelong friends during their service to the squad. Virginia had a love of many things including Bingo, slot machines, lighthouses, hummingbirds, cooking, crabs and her beloved cat Bossy.”

Pamela Lee Gillespie

Fredericksburg

Jacob Kenneth Graham

Stafford

“He graduated from Colonial Forge High School in 2013. Jacob was a huge fan of NASCAR Racing and NFL Football. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be sorely missed.”

Mary Elizabeth Hanse

Stafford

Stacey Sowers Hudgins

Fredericksburg

“Stacey was the matriarch, the glue, the chaos coordinator, and the memory-maker of the family. She would go above and beyond to make every experience unforgettable… and, more often than not, actually enjoyable too. Her love for her family and friends was unmatched. Whether it was beach getaways, destination cruises, or spontaneous adventures, Stacey was happiest when surrounded by her people.”

Rose Marie Jones

Spotsylvania

Lisa Lynn Payne

Fredericksburg

“She was a kind, vibrant soul who radiated love for her family, friends, and her beloved dog, Lily. Creative at heart, Lisa had a passion for decorating bottles with jewelry, henna and was always finding opportunities to create something beautiful.

She possessed a childlike spirit, enjoying roller coasters and haunted houses, with Halloween being one of her favorite times of the year. Lisa dedicated her time volunteering at haunted houses, always eager to spread joy and thrills to others.”

Edward Joseph Petrovitch

Spotsylvania

“Along with his grandchildren, Edward J. was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren as well. He loved Edward V., Rosemary, Penelope, Josephine, Alexander Petrovitch; Madeline, Kayleigh, Annabelle Smith; Landen, Kyleigh, Berkleigh Fisher; Makayla Petrovitch; Adilyn, Jesalyn Petrovitch; Charlotte Howell; and Vance Davis.

He also leaves behind his most precious feathered friends, Caesar and Apollo.

He worked for the Federal Government for over 35 years as an Accountant for various agencies. He retired in February of 1995.”

Sara “Dillard” Vaughan Philpott

Fredericksburg

“Art was an important part of Dillard's life, from spending much of her free time as a child sketching horses, to carving award-winning duck decoys as a freelance artist, and finally gifting her children and grandchildren paintings in her later years, even when arthritis made it more difficult. Many family members and friends are lucky enough to have at least one of Dillard's original works hanging in their homes.”

Sharon Sue Shields

Fredericksburg

“Sharon loved her years as a teacher’s assistant at Fredericksburg Christian School and then served many years as a substitute in various elementary schools. She couldn’t go many places without hearing, ‘Mrs. Shields! Mrs. Shields!’ from a previous student.

She loved playing games with friends and family. If you were around her any length of time, you certainly would learn how to play Five Crowns and Skyjo.”

Patricia Ann Simpson

Fredericksburg

Anita Marie Stonehill

Fredericksburg

“Anita was truly a special person - kind and compassionate to all who embraced her.

She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.”

Dianne Jeannine Thomas

Fredericksburg

“She retired from the National Security Directorate, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) in 2012, as the Counterintelligence Training Coordinator. She was blessed by many long-lasting friendships from around the world, and always loved lending a ‘helping hand’ to anyone who needed it. Never one to sit still, she always had a passion for travel and seeking out new adventures, but always made time to spend with her precious grandchildren, especially if it involved a board game or two. With laughter echoing around the table and the familiar sound of dice clattering, she cherished those moments, weaving together the stories of life with the joy of family, creating a tapestry of memories that will last a lifetime for all of us.”

Marvin Truman White

Stafford

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month