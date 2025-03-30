Joseph Alves IV

Stafford

“Joey loved playing basketball, going fishing, swimming, listening to music, going out to eat and most importantly spending time with his family.”

Robert Douglas Barclay

“As a young first lieutenant, he shipped off to Vietnam in 1967 and for the first 19 months fought in Cam Lo, Gio Lina, Con Thein, and King Fisher where he served as a forward artillery observer, calling in artillery rounds on our enemy. On his return to the United States in early 1969, he taught military operations to new Marines at the Basic School in Quantico.

Bob had a very successful career in business as the founder and principal of a sales and marketing agency in the commercial building industry. His love of country and the United States Marine Corps allowed him in retirement to serve at the United States Marine Corps Museum as a Volunteer Docent. His weekly trips with family and friends to the Iwo Jima memorial service in Arlington to show his respect for his country and the Marine Corps were an important part of his life. Thankfully, he shared it with many.”

Noreen E. Caddy

Fredericksburg

“She was a woman of many words and always brought joy to those around her. She will be missed tremendously.”

Sandra B. Demotses

Spotsylvania

“She went on to have a fulfilling career as a public health nurse and administrator. She later became the Director of Health Occupations at Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center and also taught clinical nursing at Germanna Community College. Throughout her professional journey, Sandy was known for her dedication, hard work, depth of knowledge, and passion for helping others.”

John Joseph Dunn

Fredericksburg

“Throughout his life, John enjoyed many activities, especially with family. He supported Marcia and his daughter Jennifer in their equestrian pursuits, and he was always present at his son Jack’s sports events. For personal fulfillment, he loved gardening, fishing, and crabbing at their vacation home in Chincoteague. John and Marcia enjoyed traveling on cruises, the last one with the entire family in 2016. In later years, he kept his mind sharp with crossword puzzles and Sudoku and served on the board of directors at their residence in Summer Lake.”

Thomas Joseph Faleskie

Fredericksburg

“Tom’s legacy is one of quiet strength, servant leadership, steadfast faith in God, and boundless love. A true renaissance man—husband, father, grandfather, craftsman, warrior, mentor, and friend—his memory lives on in the lives he shaped and the values he upheld. He was part of a generation defined by honor, devotion, and grace—qualities he carried with humility and ease. They simply don’t make them like Tom anymore: steadfast, unassuming, and true to his core.”

Patricia Anne Gaillot

Fredericksburg

“Pat spent many years as an optometrist assistant and continued to advance in her field as a vision therapist until retirement. She remained active, volunteering in her community. She loved the home she shared with her husband and spent much of her time enjoying their yard and gardens. Pat had many hobbies and interests and above all loved animals and her beloved pets. She enjoyed collecting animal figurines and other unique antique finds.”

Jennifer Jane Collier Hamlett

Fredericksburg

“Jennifer was best known for her fiery attitude and her quick wit, and as much as she declared she was not a ‘people person,’ she had a talent for striking conversation with just about anyone and making friends wherever she went. She was a devoted daughter, wife, aunt, and sister, but she most cherished her role as a mother above all else. She had always said God could only give her one, and he made her perfect.”

Monty Johnson

King George

“He was a very loving and generous person. He enjoyed being with his boys and grandchildren. His favorite football team was the New England Patriots. At [high school] homecomings you would find him manning the grills.”

Thomas William Jolin

Stafford

“Tommy grew up in a large family playing football, baseball, and wrestling. He loved animals of all kinds and as a child, you could often find him in the woods catching snakes, lizards, and frogs. Tommy loved fishing and shared this love with his son TJ. He was happiest on the water with his son catching fish. As he got older, Tommy became interested in cooking and spent a few years working in the kitchen learning this craft. He loved being in the kitchen trying new recipes.”

William “Bill” Leckey

Stafford

“Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After his service he worked at Kodak, Danka, VDOT and the Virginia State Police. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and attended Rolling Thunder annually. He also enjoyed playing golf, watching football, and baseball. Bill organized the block parties and was known as ‘Lord Leckey.’”

Juan de la Cruz Tellado Mercado

Fredericksburg

He was born on December 21, 1930, in Lares, Puerto Rico, son of the late Ramon Mercado and Maria Tellado. He had a deep passion for writing poetry and songs, often expressing his creativity through music. He cherished listening to Mexican music and was an avid fan of baseball. Whether playing dominos or spending time with loved ones, his family was his greatest joy, and he always found happiness in their company.

Gerald Okerson

Stafford

“He was a very generous and compassionate man, donating to many charities and helping those who needed it all through his life. Gerald never met a stranger and shared his love for history and life experiences with anyone that would lend an ear. He was highly intelligent and loved solving sudoku puzzles daily and watching Jeopardy with Nola.”

Hazel Peek O’Toole

Fredericksburg

“After a successful career in D.C., Hazel returned to her roots accepting the position of office manager at Gari Melchers Home and Studio in Fredericksburg. Hazel's professional association with her Melcher ‘family’ evolved into one of most fulfilling professional experiences.”

Roy Victor Petri

Fredericksburg

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roy Victor Petri, 84 years young, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Roy was a devoted father, loving grandfather, and a cherished member of his family.”

Charles “Doc” Snidar Jr.

Fredericksburg

“Doc’s hobbies include coin and stamp collecting, math, chess, reading, and classical music. Doc will be remembered as a kind, giving, tenderhearted man, devoted to the Word of God and his family. Doc had a heart for the lost and a passion for sharing the gospel with all he met and was continually and diligently praying.”

Goldie Berthea Horton Stone, 97

Spotsylvania

“Goldie possessed a remarkable spirit, never meeting a stranger. Her warmth and genuine interest in others touched countless lives. A simple encounter with Goldie, or ‘Goldilocks,’ as she liked to be called, often blossomed into a meaningful conversation, a testament to her kind and approachable nature. She will be deeply missed for her infectious smile and the ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued.”

Robert Allen Stowell

Fredericksburg

“Bob was a deacon and an active member of Salem Baptist Church. He was an avid photographer who enjoyed working on and helping others with computers. For those who knew him, you knew he was quick with a smile and a joke. He loved listening to and occasionally singing along with his favorite songs. You always saw him with a cup of coffee and a sweet treat.”

Ralph Edward Sutton

King George

Kenneth Don Sullivan

Fredericksburg

“Kenneth was a devoted Daddy, cherished family member, and loyal friend to many. His selflessness and unwavering kindness were evident in everything he did, always putting others before himself. Kenneth deeply valued time spent with his family, creating memories filled with love and joy. He had a passion for music, dancing, and woodworking, and found great fulfillment in these hobbies.”

Thema Laverne Williams

Stafford

“Thema enjoyed listening to Ray Charles, Hank Williams and Elvis. Thema also found joy in gardening and reading. Thema was also an incredible cook. And who could ever forget the affection she had for her Yorkies: Bella and Daisy Mae, and eating crabs.

Thema was deeply respected for her constant support and willingness to help her whole family in times of need. Thema's love of children shone brightly through her professional life and at home.”

Local Obituaries

