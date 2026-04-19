The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

“Terry’s life was a testament to dedication, service, and love. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1972 to 1995, a tenure marked by unwavering commitment and valor. Terry’s illustrious military career culminated in his role as the Staff NCO Director of Training and Education at USMC Quantico, Virginia. His career was not merely a job, but a calling that reflected his deep love for God, family, country, and the Corps. He was among the last eleven of a distinguished era, leaving an indelible mark on all who served alongside him.

Upon retiring from the military, Terry became a JROTC Instructor at Hermitage High School in Richmond, VA, and later returning to Quantico in a civilian capacity until his retirement as Deputy Director TECD, Tecom. His love for teaching and sharing knowledge was palpable, inspiring countless students and colleagues. Terry was a man who never spoke ill of others, choosing instead to offer prayer and support, embodying the virtues of compassion and kindness.”

Ann Pavey Blankenship

Fredericksburg

“Annie was a longtime, active member of the Temple Baptist Church senior citizens group and a former Girl Scout. She retired from Market Fare after 22 years of dedicated service. She will be remembered for her faith, kindness, and devotion to her family.”

Tok Clements

Spotsylvania

“Tok retired in 2021 after a career as owner and operator of Mimi's Barbershop in Spotsylvania.”

Marion Dalrymple

Fredericksburg

“Those who knew Gillie will fondly remember his love for Kaluki and dominoes—especially the joy he took in declaring ‘6 Love!’ with a smile that lit up every gathering.

He was the kind of ‘uncle’ anyone could turn to for advice or assistance. Whether helping someone navigate a process or recommending the right professional, Gillie always seemed to know just the person to call. Whatever you needed, Uncle Gillie would have just the right answer or direction. His home was a welcoming place, with the gate always open for a friendly chat on the veranda. …

Gillie cherished life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed his naps, took pride in tending his garden, and delighted in grafting his grapefruit tree to produce a variety of oranges. He also loved to travel and often shared stories of his journeys, especially his memorable trips to Switzerland and South Africa.”

“Donnie was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and adored the American Flag and bald eagles. He was a ‘jack of all trades’ and car enthusiast -especially the antiques. His sense of humor, knowledge, and love for his family will be forever missed.”

Phillip Paul Hayden

Spotsylvania

“Phil courageously served his country as a Captain in the United States Army and was a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War. In 1967, after sustaining 13 bullet wounds while protecting his men, he was medically discharged. For his extraordinary heroism, and leadership, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. …

He went on to work as a Special Agent with the FBI, where he worked in numerous specialty roles, including rappel master, Pathfinder and in sniper operations during his time on the S.W.A.T. team and S.O.A.R.S. unit. He also earned his pilot’s license and conducted aerial flight surveillance missions over New York City. In 1983, Phil moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia, where he became an instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico, until his retirement in 1999.

Never one to stop learning, Phil later earned his Doctorate in Education and went on to establish two successful businesses in retirement.

Yet despite his many remarkable accomplishments, what mattered most to Phil was his family. He was a devoted and loving father who shared his adventures, wisdom, encouragement, and time generously with his daughters. He was always someone they could count on—for guidance, support, and a good story.”

Michael Wesley Irby

Fredericksburg

Pamela Komaridis

Stafford

Chad Richard Martin

Spotsylvania

“While Chad’s work with cars kept him very busy, he greatly enjoyed his time spent with his family. His beloved dog, Lilly, who was part of the family stayed by his side or in his lap for almost ten years. On a rare, special occasion he whisked away his beautiful bride, Sherry for a mini vacation. But, his favorite role was being a grandfather; he adored his grandchildren.

When Chad wasn’t working, he always made time to watch sports and enjoyed collecting and creating football helmets. He also was a diehard KISS fan; he loved to rock. He followed in his father’s footsteps by playing the role of Santa Claus in the community with his natural white hair and beard.”

Daisy Ruth McCullen

Fredericksburg

“She was employed by the Bennettsville Police Department in South Carolina; she was a night guard at Lake Anna power plant, a cashier at Chewning’s Grocery Store; she worked as a maid; and she worked for several manufacturing plants in the city of Fredericksburg. Her most satisfying job was being a mother and grandmother. …

Her favorite music was gospel, and she volunteered with RAAA for the United Way Day of Caring, helped with the holiday program for seniors, and the holiday meal programs. She loved to shop, enjoyed bird watching, going to the beach, visiting the mountains, or just taking a drive and feeding wildlife in her yard. Mostly, she loved visits from her grandchildren.”

John Edward Morefield

Fredericksburg

“Randy found his greatest joy in spending time with his grandchildren and treasured every moment shared with them. He enjoyed playing in poker tournaments, traveling with his wife, tending to flowers and plants, and closely following current events and politics. He will be remembered for his love of family, his quiet joys, and the warmth he brought to those around him.”

Patricia Ann Traster

Stafford

“But if you ever asked Patti about her greatest accomplishment, she wouldn't hesitate. It was her children. Being their mother was the role she treasured above all others, and she poured herself into it with fierce devotion. She was lighthearted and passionate, the kind of person who would turn up the music and start dancing in the kitchen, who always had a camera nearby to capture the moments she never wanted to forget. Creativity ran through everything she did, whether she was behind a lens, putting together something beautiful, or simply finding a way to make an ordinary day feel special.”

Dale Weaver

Fredericksburg

“A man of simple joys, Dale found joy in spending time with family and friends, metal detecting coins and history, fixing up his home, and growing and sharing his tomatoes. Dale loved sharing stories from his years working at Tandy Leather and years working in civil engineering. His love for family and friends was evident in every aspect of his life. Those who knew him will remember him as a kind-hearted individual who brought warmth and laughter to their lives. Dale will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his memory bring comfort to those he leaves behind.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”