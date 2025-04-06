Aubrey Wayford Collier III

Fredericksburg

Matthew “Scott” Davis

Fredericksburg

“Scott was a faithful and loyal husband, proud and loving father, devoted brother, and a steadfast friend. Scott was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a die-hard New England Patriots fan (as he would say, ‘even when they were losers,’) and loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds. He was also a lifelong NASCAR fan. When he wasn’t watching sports, you would find him watching Western shows.”

George “Paul” DeBruhl

Spotsylvania

“As a highly respected car auctioneer, Paul was a prominent figure in the automotive world, known for his incredible talent and deep knowledge of the industry. His presence at car auctions was commanding, and he had an unmatched ability to connect with people. In addition to his success as an auctioneer, Paul was a well-known figure in the car show scene and was respected for his passion and expertise.



Paul had a remarkable artistic creativity that was evident in everything he touched. Whether it was painting a perfect pinstripe line on a car or transforming an old skateboard into a beautiful work of art, his talent was endless and left a lasting impact on all who saw or received his work. His eye for detail and unique style made him stand out in everything he did. Paul was a good man of quiet and abiding faith. John 3:16-17.”

Jerry Wilson Dickinson

Spotsylvania

“He was an original member of Snell Hunt Club, where he loved to spend time with family and friends during hunting season. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and crabber. His love for his family and friends is shown by the support the family has received.



Jerry loved to plant a big garden and share his veggies with everyone. When gardening season was over it was time for deer/rabbit hunting. He also enjoyed building, cutting wood with family members or helping anyone in need. Having a passion for NASCAR he became a big Bobby Allison fan, and enjoyed horse racing. Always been one of George Jones' biggest fans (A picture of me without you)."

Charlotte Ann Payne Durrette

Spotsylvania

“Charlotte had a variety of passions that brought her immense joy. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and cooking, with a special talent for bringing family and friends together around delicious meals. As a lifetime member of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, she dedicated countless hours volunteering, working alongside both auxiliary members and her own family. Her unwavering commitment to service and community was a hallmark of her character.”

Lenoir Rabun (Milstead) Garnett

Fredericksburg

Iris Elizabeth Arabella Gutierrez

Robin Carr Guzewicz

Stafford

“She was born and raised in Spotsylvania and resided in her home in Stafford for over forty years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.”

Charles Ralph Harrison

Fredericksburg

“Chuck was a dedicated and loving father. His world revolved around his family. He found great joy in fishing, football, camping, traveling, motorcycle riding, and adventures. When the children were growing up, he was very involved in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts.



Chuck, aka Chuckles or Chuckie Baby, was a patient, kind soul who would help anyone in need. He had his own construction company (WC & Sons Remodeling) and thoroughly enjoyed what he did, the pride he took in the finished project, and the many good customers he had throughout his career.”

David L. Hatcher

Stafford

“David was an avid fisherman and hunter, and a commercial waterman. Above all, he was a doting granddad who was proud of all his grandchildren.”

William Charles Jamerson

Fredericksburg

“One of Bill’s many enjoyments was restoring his two vintage Mustangs. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Antique Automobile Association for many years. He was also an active member of the Chancellor Ruritan Club where he served as treasurer for many years and was a Trustee of the Club. The Civil War was one of his great interests. Besides learning about it, he loved talking about it and loved taking friends and family on informal tours of the local battlefields. He very much enjoyed being a member of the Fredericksburg Civil War Roundtable.”

Frank T. Leake “NuNu”

Spotsylvania

“Living in the Fredericksburg area his entire life, NuNu was known by many and loved talking with friends and other residents, whether it was for morning coffee at a local restaurant or chatting with someone that he had not seen in a while.

NuNu had a deep love for music, particularly bluegrass, and enjoyed attending bluegrass shows and festivals. His passion for sports throughout his life was equally strong. He truly enjoyed watching his family compete and attending sporting events, but he also enjoyed watching all types of sports from home. Along with music and sports, NuNu had a love of animals and all family members’ pets, but especially Snowball that greeted him at the Rainbow Bridge.

NuNu was a strong, kind, humble and sweet man. Above all, NuNu will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family and being the best Dad.”

Mary Gwendolyn Ouellette

Fredericksburg

Charles Eugene Rabbitt Jr.

Fredericksburg

“Chuck retired from being a sheet metal contractor with T.J. Fannon & Sons in Alexandria. He was a simple man and enjoyed spending time with his friends and feeding the ducks at the city dock.”

Alice J. Roberts

Fredericksburg

“Alice had a deep love for travel and enjoyed sharing those adventures with family and friends. A devoted Nebraska football fan, she often traveled to see games and cheered for her team with unwavering enthusiasm. She was also a talented and creative soul, expressing herself through crafting, jewelry-making, and photography—capturing cherished memories of her loved ones and the beauty around her.

Dimas Moniz Santos

Spotsylvania

“He was the owner of Azores Construction and was a beloved community member. Dimas was born in Terceira, Azores and immigrated to the United States in 1977. He was a master in his trade, and was known for his countless beautiful homes built across Virginia. Though he was small, he was mighty. He enjoyed playing his guitar, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He loved fiercely, and was a friend to anyone who met him.”

Albert Smith Sr.

Fredericksburg

“Albert served in the army as a Parachutist and Marksman, then was honorably discharged and work for the United States Postal Service in Ithaca, NY until he retired.”

Joyce Loving Thorpe

Stafford

“Joyce graduated in 1949 from Falmouth High School where she was involved in softball and basketball. After graduation she started work at the FMC factory in Fredericksburg. She also supported her dad’s sawmill business. She continued her career by dedicating more than 40 years of service with the Stafford County school system driving a school bus and teaching with the head start program where she received many awards and commendations. Joyce loved working in the vegetable garden and flowers in her yard during the summer and sleigh riding in the deep snows in the winter when she was raising her children. Her beloved companion was her dog, Sadie. Traveling on trains and cruise ships became a passion of hers in later years. Her train trips took her in almost every state in the United States. She was an Atlanta Braves fan and usually coached from the couch. She was a member of the Fredericksburg Eagles 4123.”

Raymond Vandevander

Fredericksburg

Lorna Johnston Wilson

Fredericksburg

