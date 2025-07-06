MaryAnn Elizabeth Amstutz

Spotsylvania

“MaryAnn loved farming and had a special talent for arranging flowers. She enjoyed spending time with friends through the Spotsylvania County Women’s Club, the Newcomers and Old Friends Club, and the Lunch Bunch Club (The Outlaws).”

Joyce Jett Armstrong

Stafford

“Mrs. Armstrong was a longtime member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as school secretary at Ferry Farm Elementary School. She devoted her life to her family, friends, and church.”

James E. Brooks

Stafford

“A 1961 graduate of Stafford High School, James spent his career as a truck driver. He enjoyed the simple things in life like bass fishing, NASCAR, and cheering on the Washington football team. He was a proud supporter of his grandchildren, always in the stands for their county sports games.

James had a lifelong passion for drag racing, which began in the 1960s. For the past 30 years, he and his sons built and raced with JEB Four Racing, a nationally ranked NHRA drag racing team.”

Vidya Devi Chalise

Fredericksburg

“She found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life, like making beautiful sweaters, sewing garments and delighted loved once with delicious baking and cooking. She had a heart of gold and welcome everyone with open arms. She was known for her warm hospitality and her ability to make everyone feel like family.”

Delma “Duke” Floyd Collier Jr.

Caroline

Richard Alexander Cooper

Fredericksburg

Jean Hicks Davis

Spotsylvania

“In honor of Jean’s favorite color, the family kindly requests that attendees wear blue to the service.”

Aubrey Junior Hall

Fredericksburg

April Ruth Harlowe

Colonial Beach

“Her strength came from her deep spirituality, which she carried with grace through every season of life. She cherished her family above all else and found her greatest joy in being a mother and grandmother.”

Sharon Leigh Trainor Heard

King George

“She loved her dog Harlie, her cats Minnie Pearl, Nova Lee, Smokey, Chevelle and Tazz. She also enjoyed raising her chickens and ducks. She was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Sharon loved spending time at the beach as a child and continued to enjoy going as an adult. She worked as a cashier at Walmart and worked her way up to cashier manager. Due to health reasons over the last several years she has not worked. Sharon always had a big heart and no matter what her own situation was she would always help those that needed it.”

Patricia Jean Hrin

Spotsylvania

Arnold “Trey” Meredith Lewis III

Spotsylvania

“While Trey medically retired from the [Fredericksburg] fire department in 2009, his career as a firefighter stands as one of Trey’s defining achievements in his life. As he went on to work at Riverside Dinner Theater, he volunteered at the Rescue Squad and supported the first responders in our area; often tuning into the local firefighter scanners and alerting community pages of ongoing events. Whether watching his sons succeed, participating in his church, or keeping up with local events, Trey is surely remembered as a passionate member of his community.”

Dhirajkumar Patel

Stafford

Richard Anthony Pruitt

Fredericksburg

James Michael Sherwood

Stafford

“James was a man of quiet strength and thoughtful presence, known for his sharp mind and gentle spirit. A proud Vietnam War veteran, James carried a deep respect and lasting bond with his fellow servicemen, always honoring the experiences they shared.

In his everyday life, James found joy in the simple things. He loved challenging himself with crossword puzzles, getting lost in books, and spending time watching Korean dramas, which brought him both entertainment and comfort. He approached life with a quiet curiosity and a sincere appreciation for the world around him.”

Charlotte Nave Shrewsbury

Fredericksburg

“Charlotte was a master stylist at Hair Cuttery, where she dedicated nearly 40 years to her craft and to the many clients who became like family. She had a passion for cooking and interior decorating, especially during the Christmas season when her home sparkled with joy. She cherished time spent with loved ones and never passed up a good game of rummy. Her love for animals was evident, especially in the bond she shared with her beloved pug, Max. Charlotte’s generous spirit and vibrant presence will be deeply missed.”

Virginia May Snead

Fredericksburg

“Virginia brought warmth, kindness, and joy to every life she touched. Her love for the outdoors was infectious—whether she was hiking a trail, pausing to capture the perfect photograph, or simply sitting in quiet appreciation of nature’s beauty, she found peace and inspiration in the natural world.



She was happiest with her family, whether sharing a home-cooked meal, exploring a new trail, or simply spending time together on quiet afternoons. Her laughter filled every room, and her strength was the foundation of her home. She nurtured her family with love, generosity, and unwavering support, always putting others before herself.”

Michael B. Surfer

Fredericksburg

“A self-made man with an entrepreneurial spirit, he owned and operated several successful businesses throughout his life, including Holly Ridge Small Engine, Bits N PCs, and Leite & Surfer Tax-Bookkeeping Inc… Michael will be remembered for his determination, sense of humor, and deep love for his family.”

