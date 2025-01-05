Luz E. Areizaga

Fredericksburg

“She began her career helping children and families in Puerto Rico before moving to Fredericksburg, VA in 2002. She did some brief work with The Free Lance Star (local newspaper) before returning to her passion and working with the children and families on the town of Culpeper as part of the Culpeper County school board’s ELL program. She spent her life helping others and always had a smile on her face, even during her battle with breast cancer. Her family meant everything to her and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.”

Elizabeth Jane Bruley

Fredericksburg

“She is the widow of Veteran, Francis Henry Bruley. She was retired from the U.S. Government after serving many years as a paralegal. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as road trips back to her hometown. She is dearly missed and loved by many, Rest in peace In God's Kingdom.”

Ricky Burgess

Stafford

“Ricky worked at Exceptional Choices Inc. in Manassas as a superintendent. Ricky had many friends and enjoyed motorcycles, cars, trucks, boats, antique tractors, fishing, and water.”

Gladys Mae Surles Crouse

Stafford

“A member of Stafford High School’s class of 1962, Mrs. Crouse’s many careers began with selling blackberries to her neighbors in Kelly’s Bottom where she learned the value of hard work and a nickel. She spent many years pursuing many more nickels in downtown Fredericksburg with her first employment at Bond’s Drugstore. She worked for many of the local businesses including the Downtown Bakery, Earl’s Grocery store, and Gallenkamp’s Shoe store.

After marrying Mr. Crouse, she managed his contracting business: building custom homes in the King George area for over 40 years. Her time spent working with Mr. Crouse inspired her to pursue a real estate broker’s license and worked at several real estate companies in the area. She was an area Tupperware manager and was well known for her parties.

After her husband retired, her nickels finally became quarters as she began hosting garage sales ensuring that everything sold was for only 25 cents.”

James Harvey Gardner

Spotsylvania

“James ‘Jim/Jimmy,’ a native of Spotsylvania County, graduated from Spotsylvania High School and attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. He was the proud owner of Penn-Mar Floor Service over 35 years before selling his business and retiring. He was a lifetime member of Goshen Baptist Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher. Jim was a member of The Gideons International and Christian Business Men's Connection (CBMC). He was a Trustee for the Spotsylvania Confederate Cemetery and took great pride in maintaining the cemetery grounds.”

Jerry Earl Granderson

Fredericksburg

James Edward Grant

King George

Mark Alan Manor

Caroline

Ursula Erna Oesterwinter

King George

William Wray Shugarts III

Spotsylvania

“A proud veteran and the namesake of two veterans—his grandfather, a World War I soldier, and his father, a World War II veteran—Bill became deeply involved in veteran causes. He served as a National Park Service guide at the Vietnam Wall, assisted Ken Burns’ Vietnam documentary research, and led tours of Washington, DC monuments. Bill also organized mission trips to Kenya and therapeutic tours for Vietnam veterans.”

Teresa Lynn Ludwig Stacy

Spotsylvania

“Teresa is a treasured member of the community where she worked as a paraeducator at Spotsylvania High School so she could be around kids forever. Her colleagues knew her for her kind soul and willingness to cheer kids up with hugs. Teresa is remembered for her infectious laugh, affectionate heart, joyful spirit and personal passion of assisting all in need. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Teresa’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing. Most importantly, she ‘appreciates you!’”

Barbara Ann St-Martin

Stafford

William Donald Sullivan

Stafford

Buol Van Ho

Fredericksburg

Tim Watts

Fredericksburg

“Tim was a beloved teacher and coach to many. He was a devoted member of the Christ Episcopal Church, where he served as junior warden for multiple terms. In his free time, Tim loved to root on his Detroit Lions, loved to scuba dive, and Lionel Trains. Tim never found a holiday that he didn’t embrace - decorations, celebrations, he loved it all.”



