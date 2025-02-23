James M. Adams

Fredericksburg

Catherine Way Bullock

Fredericksburg

“For over 20 years, Granny worked at Giant Food in Park & Shop, where she was a friendly face to many and built lasting relationships within the community. She also dedicated 50 years to teaching kindergarten Sunday school at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. Most recently, she spent time as a receptionist at FUMC, where she greeted everyone with a smile and cheerfully answered the phone. Her devotion to her faith and her church was a cornerstone of her life.

In addition to her work in the church, Catherine was an active member of the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens serving in leadership roles, playing bingo and socializing at luncheons. Her vibrant spirit, great sense of humor and warm personality touched the lives of all who knew her.”

James Todd Dawson

Fredericksburg

“Todd worked in sales at Dickinson Equipment in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was an avid North Carolina Tarheel fan and continued his father’s hobby of buying and fixing up cars.”

Cynthia Jane Dillon

King George

Bonsal Goodrich III

Spotsylvania

David Michael Heflin

Fredericksburg

“David enjoyed watching football and was an avid 49ers fan.”

Virginia Irene James

Spotsylvania

“Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. After crisscrossing the country as a U.S. Marine Corps wife, she worked as the Secretary of Livingston Elementary School in Spotsylvania County for 25 years before retiring. Ginny was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Post 320 and served in many leadership positions, including ALA Virginia State President. She was also an active member of the St. Matthew and St. Jude Catholic Church communities.”

Stacy Allen Jones

Spotsylvania

“Stacy was known for his love of working on all types of vehicles, which is not surprising as he followed in his Dad’s and Grandfather’s footsteps. It was truly in his blood. Some of the things we loved about Stacy were his humorous personality, ingenious ideas, creative ability to fix anything, infectious laugh, and his great love for his family. Stacy graduated from Courtland High School and continued to work in the auto industry from then on. He started as a service writer at many northern Virginia dealerships, until several years ago, when he was privileged to use his much-loved grandfather's business name of Al's Motors for his LLC business.”

John Raymond Kemerer

Fredericksburg

Britt Lane King

Fredericksburg

“Britt had a laid-back and compassionate nature that endeared him to those around him. He deeply loved his family and had a special fondness for dogs. His easygoing personality made him a joy to be around, and he was always ready to share a laugh or lend a helping hand.”

Ceclia A. Llanas

“As a young mother, Cecilia worked hard to ensure that her four children were well-cared for and had what they needed to thrive. The home was always filled with laughter and love! Cecilia had many talents and thus had the skills and versatility to do many jobs, such as bus driver, salesperson, and even did a stint in a rural Eskimo village in Alaska nannying for her brother, David, and taking care of his three young children. She was known as Auntie Cecile, not just to her niece and nephews, but to the countless Yup’ik children who would come visit Cecilia just to bask in her presence and enjoy a few laughs!”

Julie Clift Mersiowsky

“She grew up in King George, graduating from KGHS in 1983 with friends who would last a lifetime. Her thirst for education was insatiable - she truly loved learning and loved teaching others. She received her undergraduate degree from James Madison University, her Masters from George Mason University and her Doctorate from Grand Canyon University.”

Marilyn F. Miller

Spotsylvania

Andrew Monje

Fredericksburg

Barbara Ann Rogers

Spotsylvania

“As a youth, Barbara was known as a talented dancer, and for being active in girl scouts. Her love for planes was realized during her four years in the Civil Air Patrol while attending Eastern High School in Washington, DC, where she helped her squadron leader to put a wrecked plane together. Shortly after graduating with honors in 1955, she married the love of her life, a handsome marine named Benard Rogers. Within only four short years the young couple had become a family of five, and Barbara discovered that being a mother was what she did best. As a stay at home mom she taught her three boys many things, became a Cub Scout Den mother, and volunteered for numerous youth activities to remain active in their lives. After the passing of her husband Ben, she was actively involved with the Red Hatters. With her new friends, she enjoyed attending many parties, luncheons and other Red Hat events.”

Brenda Wharton Skinner

Spotsylvania

“She was surrounded by her loving family, who will forever cherish her memory and the incredible impact she had on their lives and the lives of many others.

Brenda enjoyed gardening and was an avid dog lover.”

Evelyn Utterback Story

Spotsylvania

Shirley J. Wood

Fredericksburg

“Throughout her life, Shirley was known for her boundless love and passion for caring for children. Her nurturing spirit touched the lives of many, and she dedicated herself to providing a safe, loving environment for every child she cared for. Shirley’s warmth, kindness, and selflessness will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

