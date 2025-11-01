The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

“Bud’s hard work, intellect, and people skills proved valuable in his successful career, becoming a CEO of a prominent beverage distributor. Outside of work, Bud’s passion was coaching youth wrestling, growing and developing successful programs, to make strong young men for their future. Bud’s coaching focused on building wrestlers into tough, confident, and resilient individuals, producing many championships and collegiate wrestlers.”

“A proud graduate of Flushing High School in Queens, Andy quickly worked his way into management positions and, through his determination and entrepreneurial spirit, went on to own his own copying company in Manhattan, Legal Reproductions. For many years, he served as an Office Service Manager at the law firm Lerch, Early & Brewer in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was admired for his professionalism, dedication, and kindness.

Outside of work, Andy enjoyed cooking, listening to music, fishing, watching movies, and spending quality time with his children, grandchildren, and family. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, sharing laughter, good food, and stories that brought everyone together.”

Mary Louise Tillman Curry

Fredericksburg

“Mary worked at Stanton Quilting for more than 25 years until her health started to fail. She was a beautiful soul in and out and would help anyone she could.”

David Richard Dodd

Stafford

“David was a proud graduate of Stafford High School, Class of 1973, and went on to earn his associate degree from Danville Community College.”

Ellen Irene Harden

Spotsylvania

“Ellen was a talented and creative soul whose hands were rarely still. She found great joy in sewing, crafting, knitting, and designing, sharing her beautiful creations with family and friends. Her eye for detail and generous heart left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.”

Barbara Hester Herndon

Fredericksburg

“A proud U.S. Army veteran, Bob honorably served his country in Vietnam. After returning home, he built a lifelong career as a self-employed electrician, earning a reputation for his honesty, integrity, and craftsmanship. Bob believed in showing up early, working hard, and doing things right the first time. He was the kind of man who would fix your wiring, mow your lawn, and still make you laugh before he left. Whether lending a hand, teaching someone how to use a tool, or offering a word of encouragement, Bob lived by example quietly, faithfully, and wholeheartedly.”

Tena Shirley Ann Hughes

Spotsylvania

“Terry worked as a school psychologist in Culpeper, King George, and Spotsylvania Counties before retiring.

He loved woodworking and making furniture. Terry enjoyed fishing, especially with his cousin John and his brother Chris. He also loved to travel and was passionate about learning.”

“After graduation, Jimmy answered the call of duty and proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed at Ft. Belvoir. His service was not only an expression of patriotism but a reflection of his selflessness and devotion to others—values he carried beyond his military years.”

Albert William Petersilia

Stafford

Raymond Walter Schleider

Fredericksburg

“He was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He served in the US Army Reserves.”

Nancy Jane Sotzing

Fredericksburg

“Nancy was a proud military wife and local realtor.”

Thelmer Jean Sullivan

Spotsylvania

“A proud veteran, Marshall retired from the United States Marine Corps after a distinguished career serving his country. Following his military service, he continued his dedication to excellence through his work with Alexandria Insight, where he was employed for the past ten years.”

“Vern spent his formative years on a farm in SW Wisconsin with his six siblings. He left home at 18 and joined the Army, becoming an MP and serving in proudly in Korea and Germany. He talked about those years often, and was overjoyed to finally see the Korean War memorial in Washington DC in his 50’s…

He loved gardening, and sitting at his kitchen table in the morning, enjoying the sun and doing his word search puzzles.

He will be dearly missed by everyone in his Fredericksburg over-50 neighborhood. The community association put benches and a table in his front yard, because people always stopped during their walk, and it became a gathering place to chat and have coffee throughout the day. Known as the ‘mayor of the neighborhood’, Vern loved to talk to people, and give their dogs treats. He had that aura about him, that just made everyone want to sit a spell, eat some good Wisconsin cheese, and chat awhile.”

“Nancy worked many years at her sisters’ photography studio, Colony Studios in Fredericksburg...Nancy loved nothing more than being with her large family and friends, especially her annual 4th of July picnic and the Christmas Day get together.

Nancy will always be remembered for her love of family, friends, and God.”

