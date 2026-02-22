The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

“Marion was a truck driver, avid collector of knives and antiques, avid southern rock enthusiast, and animal lover.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Acors; children Ellen Garner and Jason Acors; grandchild Fae Garner; siblings Ralph Acors, Michael Acors and Cindy Luck; his dog, Peanut; and his cat Gray Cat.

He was preceded in death by his father Marion Acors, Sr.; stepfather M.F. Luck; mother Phyllis Luck; daughter Jessica Acors; brother Donald Wayne Acors; his dogs, Blue and Bo; and his cat, Spook.”

Ronald Edward Beach

Spotsylvania

“Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army before building a long and dedicated career as a truck driver. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed the simple joys of life, especially time spent at the campground, where he found peace in the outdoors and the company of friends.

Ronald had a deep love for his animals. His loyal dog, Stanley, was his constant companion, and he shared a special bond with his cat, Roxie, who could always count on him for a donut or two. His gentle nature and steady presence touched everyone who knew him.”

Gordon Deen Bell

Spotsylvania

“Gordon was a proud veteran of the United States Army who served his country faithfully. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Combat Infantryman Badge, One Overseas Service Bar, Expert Badge with Bars (81 mm; Pistol, M-16 Rifle), and Purple Heart for his service.”

Michael David Blackmore

Caroline

“Michael was a gifted musician whose love of music shaped much of his life. A talented trumpet player, he performed with the Chancellor High School marching band as well as several other musical ensembles during his years there and received numerous achievements. A lifelong member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Michael grew up in the fellowship of his congregation and served faithfully as an acolyte during his childhood. Michael graduated from the University of Virginia, where he was an active member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He later founded his own business project, Jefferson/Structure. A venture that reflected his heart and soul.”

Sandra Ann Diefenderfer

Caroline

Judy Duningan

Fredericksburg

John Edward Euson

Locust Grove

“He enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 at the age of 19. During his military career, he served in a variety of specialties, most notably as a recruiter and career counselor. After 30 years of dedicated service, he retired with the rank of Sergeant Major and was awarded the Legion of Merit, one of the United States Army’s most prestigious decorations.

Following his military retirement, he transitioned to Civil Service, where he continued to excel, rising to the position of Lead Logistician at Defense Supply Service Washington. During his time, he received numerous commendations and was recognized by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 2012, he retired once again, concluding a combined 46 years of exceptional service to his country.

He sacrificed so much to ensure that his family – and anyone fortunate enough to be part of his life – were cared for and wanted for nothing. He was truly a remarkable man, and will be remembered for his unwavering love, quiet strength, and lifelong devotion to his family and to others. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know him.”

Marion Leroy Fugett

Fredericksburg

“Marion proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army, 2/22 Infantry. His dedicated service was recognized with numerous distinctions, including the Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, the Air Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars, the Vietnamese Civil Action Medal w/ODC, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Purple Heart. His courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers will forever be remembered. …

Marion lived a life rooted in love, service, and hard work. He found joy in caring for others, supporting his family, and lending a helping hand whenever he could. In his quiet moments, he enjoyed relaxing with a glass of Crown and a good cigar.”

Russell Grice

Fredericksburg

Patricia Irene Hansford

Fredericksburg

Shannon Elizabeth Heindel

Fredericksburg

Jose Rodrigo Lopez Lopez

Fredericksburg

“A dedicated chemist at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, he proudly earned his PhD from Rutgers University. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he embraced life with curiosity and joy, especially while traveling and spending time on the ski slopes—places where he felt most alive and at peace.”

Dale Meyn

Fredericksburg

Joyce Lester Perrin

Spotsylvania

“She graduated from Manchester High School in Richmond and went on to build a dedicated career as a bookkeeper with Spotsylvania County Schools, where she faithfully served for more than 25 years.

Joyce embraced life with energy and enthusiasm. She was an avid golfer for much of her life, enjoying many competitive rounds at Fredericksburg Country Club and Lee’s Hill Golf Club. Her competitive spirit was evident both on and off the course, as she approached every aspect of life with determination and good humor. At home, she found great joy in tending to her yard and nurturing her vegetable and flower gardens, taking pride in the beauty she cultivated season after season.”

Jerry Lee Pryor

Stafford

“Jerry worked for more than 37 years for the US Coast and Geodetic Survey as a federal surveyor. In his early years, he traveled across America with a tight-knit crew, helping to chart the landscapes of a growing nation. He carried with him a lifelong love of the open road and the beauty of the land, quite literally helping to build the map of America. …

A true family man, he gave everyone silly nicknames and arrived at every holiday ready with big hugs and his signature bright red suspenders.

Jerry was a passionate outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, boating, and traveling by RV to national parks, sunny coasts, and up mountain peaks, even managing to drive his 1980s Econoline van up Pikes Peak. A lifelong tinkerer, he could fix just about anything and especially loved working on his old blue Chevy truck.

Never without a sweet dachshund (or two) on his lap, Jerry was still planning his spring tomato plants and tracking the NASCAR race schedule in his final days.”

Daniele Sidney Pugliese

Fredericksburg

Steven Sanders

Fredericksburg

“A native of Prince William County and a lifelong member of the Stafford community, Bubby was more than a businessman — he was a cornerstone of the town he loved. In 1983, he founded Shifflett’s Trash Service with determination and a strong work ethic, building his company from the ground up. Through years of dedication and perseverance, he grew a respected business that provided essential services to countless families and businesses throughout the area.

His leadership and tireless commitment created jobs, supported local families, and strengthened the very fabric of the community. Bubby believed strongly in investing back into the place he called home, leading not only through his business but through his example of honesty, generosity, and dependability. His impact can be seen in the lives he touched, the opportunities he created, and the enduring strength of the town he helped shape.”

“Ronald is remembered by those who knew him and will be thought of as his life is honored and reflected upon.

In his personal time, he enjoyed working on vehicles, fishing with his brother Bobby, and spending time listening to music.”

“A highly skilled diesel mechanic and devoted Harley-Davidson rider, he found true joy on the open road. He especially cherished riding alongside his family and making lasting memories at Myrtle Beach Bike Week and Daytona Bike Week.”

Bobby Francis Vaughan

Fredericksburg

“Bobby was one of thirteen children and grew up in Nelson, Mecklenburg County, Virginia. In his early years, he worked alongside his family raising tobacco, a foundation that instilled in him the discipline, work ethic, and resilience that would define his life. …

Bobby graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in 1961 with a degree in engineering. He entered the United States Navy that same year as an AOC and earned his designation as a Naval Aviator in January 1963. …

Captain Vaughan retired from the Naval Reserve in 1989 after more than two decades of devoted service.

Following his military career, Bobby flew for Eastern Airlines … After retiring from commercial aviation, he founded AERO Realty, which he operated for many years in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

A lifelong aviator at heart, Bobby poured his passion for flight into every stage of his life. He was an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and proudly completed the build of his Vans RV‑8 in 2004. He supported the EAA Young Eagles Program and shared the wonder of aviation with people of all ages. Bobby remained a Certified Flight Instructor throughout his life — still instructing and mentoring new pilots at the time of his passing — a role he cherished deeply. Among those he taught to fly were his son Stephen, daughter Donna, and grandson Corbin, along with many friends, neighbors, and aspiring aviators.”

“Debbie worked for Spotsylvania County since 1986. First, as a Business License Technician, then was elected Commissioner of the Revenue for Spotsylvania County in 1995, where she continued to work up until her passing.

Debbie was an avid scrapbooker. Had a tremendous love for vacationing at the beach with her family, her pet Chihuahuas, and watching westerns. The immeasurable amount of joy and love she had in life, came from spending time, making memories, and spoiling her grandchildren, who love her infinitely. She had the pleasure of both personally and professionally serving the citizens of Spotsylvania County for the past forty years. She served on the board and was an active member of Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club. She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She found immense joy and fulfillment in being able to listen, lend a helping hand, and give back to her community, friends, and peers.”

