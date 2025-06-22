Barbara Mullins Bankert

Spotsylvania

Barbara A. Bethel

Roger Cecil Bowling

Fredericksburg

Bill Childers

Fredericksburg

“He had a generous heart and was giving with his time and skills, always willing to help others with anything they needed. He loved civil war history, fishing, metal detecting, hunting, playing bridge, golfing, and fishing (yes, we said that twice). But most of all, he loved sharing those things with his family. Bill spent countless days with his children, grandchildren, and their friends fishing, hunting, camping, and canoeing the Rapidan and Rappahannock rivers. Bill’s love of the outdoors and nature will live on through the impressions he made on their young lives as they all have developed that same appreciation that will carry on his legacy.

Bill was loved by many and will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, kindness, patience, adventurous spirit, and love of all children.”

Paul Robert Faneuf

King George

Betty Maxine Hemingway Hulon

Spotsylvania

“Maxine was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where she served as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher of Adult Bible Study Class.”

Arnold “Slim” Clay Pickens

Spotsylvania

“Slim proudly served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He lived his life with honor, humility, and an unwavering sense of duty—values forged in military service and carried into every chapter that followed.”

James A. McDonald

Fredericksburg

“‘Beepa’ loved spending time with his family, aviation and taking long bike rides on the W&OD trail. He instilled a love for the outdoors and activity with his four sons on scouting and camping trips, attended countless football games and swim meets and went on to enjoy riding bikes, going to the Dinosaur Park, and sharing meals when his grandchildren visited. He could be a bit of a character and loved getting a reaction from Grammy, but will be remembered as a hard-working, good man who supported and loved his family.”

Shirley H. Onderdonk

Fredericksburg

“Shirley graduated from Falmouth High School in 1952 and from Mary Washington College in 1985 with a degree in Music. She was a piano teacher for 30 years and the Organist and Choirmaster at St. George’s Episcopal Church (1969-1981), Aquia Episcopal Church (1986-1991), and Organist at Fredericksburg Baptist Church (1991-2014). Shirley was a proud member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church as a Deacon, Handbell Choir Director, Maranatha Choir Chaperone, Mission Activities, and Sunday School Class participant.

Shirley's hobbies consisted of painting, which adorn many of her family and friends’ homes, needlework, and travel.”

Kelly Eugene Pickett

Spotsylvania

“A master of his craft, Kelly was known as one of the best brick masons around. His work stood as a testament to his dedication and skill—strong, enduring, and built with pride. Over the years, he earned the respect of peers and clients alike for his craftsmanship and unwavering work ethic.”

Kathleen Mary Smith

Fredericksburg

“Kathleen’s experience as a claims adjuster prior to going to law school laid the groundwork for her career as an attorney specializing in personal injury law with Allen, Allen and Allen. Outside of the courtroom, Kathleen taught as an adjunct professor, sharing her love of the law and humanities with her students.



She loved playing pinochle with her parents and sister, as well as Phase 10 with her husband.”

Tami Louis van Hoy

Fredericksburg

“She was a 1983 graduate of Courtland High School. Tami found joy in playing pool, relaxing at the beach, and showcasing her keen eye for interior design. Her vibrant personality and warm spirit meant she was a light in every room she entered. She was cherished by her many friends who will deeply miss her infectious laughter and unwavering kindness.”

