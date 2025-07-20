Peter Adams

Spotsylvania

“His quick wit and sense of humor were always evident to all who met and loved him…Throughout his life, Peter was deeply committed to community service. He was a longtime member, and a past president, of the Exchange Club of Needham, served on the board of directors for the Charles River ARC from 1998 to 2006, and was a member of the Town of Needham Finance Committee. In retirement, Peter remained active as president of the Lee’s Hill 55 Club.”

Ann Brass

Elizabeth Ann Brower

Stafford

“Ann was the consummate soccer and swim mom following her children across the state and the entire East Coast for several years. As the children grew older, she found her true passion of rocking premature babies in the intensive care unit of Mary Washington Hospital.

Ann was a passionate animal lover. Regardless of where she lived, there was always a dog or two, as well as a cat or two, wandering around the home. She was a frequent donor to animal rights causes. Ann was also an avid cook and baker. She immensely enjoyed making the dishes everyone loved from scratch. At any given time, there were more cookbooks in her home than in most libraries.”

Ada Celene Butler

Fredericksburg

“Celene worked for Sears and retired from there after 25 years. She loved her profession and called her co-workers her ‘Sears Family.’ Celene’s second marriage to William Cunningham (deceased) was actually held in the Sears store in Jackson, TN. Mrs. Butler was very artistic and a great seamstress. She dearly loved gardening and always maintained a beautiful flower garden. She lived her life in full bloom and always advised others to ‘live it up.’”

Harry Junior Charlesen (99)

Fredericksburg

Michael Dealoe Duerden

Fredericksburg

“In 1975 Michael opened Superior Wholesalers and was a well know car dealer in Fredericksburg and with Manheim Auto Auction. He leaves his legacy and love for cars at Superior Wholesale in the hands of his son Kevin.



Michael was a family man to his core and never went a day without telling his wife, children and grandchildren that he loved and appreciated them.”

“Her faith and love for her family brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to share in her life.”

Stanley Alan Hays

Fredericksburg

Noble Anthony Inguanti

Fredericksburg

“A devoted husband, cherished father, adored grandfather and friend to all who knew him, he leaves behind a legacy of unwavering love for his family and immense pride in his 25 years of service with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC).”

Michael Richard Kelsey

Fredericksburg

“Anyone who had ever had the pleasure of meeting Mike knew that he was positive, kind, compassionate, and always willing to help anyone. There are not enough kind words that can be said to explain how wonderful he was. In our family, we loved to say that Dad never met a stranger! He could and would strike up a conversation with anyone, whether it be in the elevator or at the grocery store. Mike was a fiercely proud father and ‘Papa’ to his grandchildren. His children were his best friends, and he would always go out of his way to make sure they were always taken care of.”

Julia Floridalma Urquizú Muñoz

Stafford

Sandra Jenkins Ovitt

Fredericksburg

“Despite her educational and professional successes, Sandra’s greatest satisfaction in life was her ultimate full-time role as mother and homemaker.”

Everett Andrew Tuttle

Fredericksburg

“Walter was known for his dedication to his family, his work, and his commitment to mentoring the next generation of firefighters. He served his community with pride and passion, always ready to help others in their time of need.

Walter followed in his father’s footsteps and began his fire service career at the age of 16. Walter served multiple fire departments, including Capitol Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, Penn Daw Volunteer Fire Department, Department of the Navy at NDW/Bolling, and retired from Fort Belvoir Fire Department after a dedicated career. After retirement, he ended his career as the Fire Chief of White Oak Volunteer Fire Department in Stafford County, Virginia. His decades of selfless service, leadership, and mentorship left a lasting impact on countless fellow firefighters.”

