The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Donna Louise Abbott

Fredericksburg

Janet Maureen Bailey

Fredericksburg

“Throughout her life, Janet worked as a telephone operator and at the cafeteria at Rappahannock Regional Jail, but her true joy was working with children. She especially cherished her time teaching kindergarten at Douglas MacArthur School and working at the church preschool, where she shared her gentle spirit and love with countless children.

Janet was a longtime and devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she made many dear friends, some of whom graciously supported her by helping with transportation to dialysis. She had a deep love for flowers, hummingbirds, and lighthouses, and she truly loved life. Janet was always happy, deeply loved her family, and especially adored her grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Grandma ‘Hi.’ Janet never met a stranger and had an extraordinary gift for making friends wherever she went.

She resided at The Madonna House, where she formed many meaningful friendships and remained surrounded by companionship and care. Janet also loved her gospel music and never missed her Sunday morning gospel show. She especially enjoyed calling her friend Bobby to request her favorite songs.”

“Her chosen profession was to be a homemaker. Not only did she keep the household running smoothly, she built warm traditions which kept family ties strong and everlasting. Family meant everything to her, and she always welcomed new faces into the fold. While she tirelessly worked to create beautiful lives and memories for her family, she also found time to work as a cosmetologist, volunteer art teacher as well as a volunteer buyer at her local hospital gift shop.

Marlene was also an incredible artist. She loved to sketch and paint, with watercolor being her favorite medium. She was self-taught and created her own style of expression using the beauty of God’s creation as her inspiration. She spent her free time creating beautiful, serene works of art which she freely shared with her family and friends to bring joy into their homes.”

“After serving five years in the Army, Ted went on to a long and respected career in construction, working as a superintendent and later as an inspector before retiring in 2008. …

Ted had a passion for anything with wheels and rarely missed a NASCAR race. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling, and could recite just about every episode of Gunsmoke by heart. A fan of bluegrass music, he was happiest when surrounded by good company and conversation.

Known for his friendly nature, Ted never met a stranger. He was always ready to lend a hand—whether chaperoning a field trip, caring for a neighbor’s animals, or helping with a home project. His kindness and willingness to help others left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.”

Stephen Eric DuCote

Spotsylvania

Tammy Leigh Dye

Spotsylvania

“Tammy will be remembered as a devoted mother, daughter and friend who lived life to the fullest enjoying many adventures, especially beach trips, travel, fishing, sports, a love of animals, time spent with her Stafford Crossing Bible Study Group and family.”

Eddie Junior Fields

Fredericksburg

“Employed in building engineering and maintenance for several federal agencies over the years, Dave received numerous awards and commendations for his facilities maintenance work, including a time that he prevented a State Department worldwide communications server meltdown by keeping essential water-cooling systems functioning during an emergency. He was a gifted handyman for whom locksmithing was a lifelong passion. When it came down to it: no matter what had broken, everyone could count on Dave to be able to fix it. …

Dave’s many interests included being a lifelong amateur historian of the Civil War; he enjoyed participating in reenactments, and he loved sharing his enthusiasm for history with his younger relatives. He was also known for being one of the standouts among the family’s many would-be comedians, and his humor, impersonations, and quick wit will be cherished forever by those who knew and loved him.”

John Wesley Hendrix III

Fredericksburg

“John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force before continuing a long and dedicated career as a Computer Specialist with the Department of the Army. His commitment to service extended beyond his professional life, as he was an active member of his community, volunteering as a Boy Scout leader and positively influencing the lives of many young people.

Known for his kindness and generosity, John was a dear friend to many, always ready with a helping hand or a warm smile. He will be remembered for his steady presence, strong values, and the genuine care he showed to those around him.”

Sue Anne Hill

Fredericksburg

“Known for her kind, caring heart, she made family the center of her life. She treasured time spent with her granddaughter, Lyla, and her constant companion, grand‑dog Titan. A devoted caregiver in spirit as well as profession, she was a beloved manager for many years and took great pride in her work in the medical field, where her warmth and steady leadership touched countless patients and colleagues.

She found joy in simple, life‑affirming pleasures — long days at the beach and tending to her beloved plants, which reflected the nurturing nature she shared with everyone around her.”

Amy Ruth Jansson

Fredericksburg

“Amy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who loved everyone unconditionally. Her family was her whole world and she dedicated her life to their happiness, joy, and wellbeing. Amy’s biggest gift to the world is the love she brought to others and that love will be missed everyday.”

Carolyn Galyen Lampert

Spotsylvania

“Following her primary education, she attained her LPN license and was proud to serve the medical communities of Richmond and Fredericksburg for many years.

Carolyn’s life was marked by her love for family, a deep devotion for her husband, and an abiding faith in God. Her daily prayers for the health of her husband, himself battling cancer, demonstrated her undying love for him.”

“… his was a life well-lived — as a Naval Science and Technology Executive, public speaker, community affairs activist, deacon, Christian singer and musician, boater, fisherman, family man, and, his most cherished role of all, Granddad. …

A strong believer in giving back, Hugh served 12 years on the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission, on two Virginia state commissions — Energy and Environment, and Transportation Accountability — and on numerous local boards and commissions.”

John Arthur Mullikin IV

Fredericksburg

“John found happiness in camping, deep sea fishing, animals, puzzle games, and spending time with his family. John had a special way of making others laugh by telling jokes and stories, allowing us to enjoy the time spent with him. We will forever cherish his large, squinting, mischievous grin which perfectly reflects the spirit he carried through life.”

Pansy Ann Santiago

Stafford

“Pansy’s early married life was as a Navy military wife, which included frequent relocations around the country while caring for her young family during Joe’s deployments.

Later, Pansy was employed at the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission in Piscataway, Maryland for 26 years.

Pansy enjoyed dancing to big band music with Joe, gardening, arts and crafts, but most importantly, providing a loving home life for her family.”

Marvin Steffensmeier

Fredericksburg

Dale Weber

Fredericksburg

“Dale was known for his sense of humor, generous spirit, and his long friendships that lasted for decades. Dale was a dedicated member of Messiah United Methodist Church in Springfield, Virginia and eventually Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia. After retirement, Dale spent much of his free time watching baseball with his wife, volunteering to serve his community, and enjoying time with his grandchildren.”

Raymond Earnest Whaling

Fredericksburg

Orville Lee Whetzel

Stafford

“Orville made a career at General Electric for many years until he retired as a custodial engineer. He was a hard and dependable worker and took pride in his job.

Orville was a Christian and a devoted member of the Stafford County Church of God. He enjoyed spreading the word of God to his friends and family.

Orville will be truly missed and always remembered by all who knew him. He will always live on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends, and many grandchildren.”

Godfrey Lee Williams

Spotsylvania

“He was born on May 7, 1947, to Douglas and Catherine Williams. He served in the U.S. Army where he earned his Sharpshooter Badge and National Defense Service Medal. After being honorably discharged he returned to Spotsylvania where he made his career as a carpenter. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church at Spotsylvania Courthouse.”

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