The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Clifford Theodore Bartz

Fredericksburg

“He was always curious how things worked and took apart numerous electrical gadgets and put them back together. He was an engineer at Magnavox in Indiana as well as worked at the United States Patent Office for over 30 years until his retirement in 2002. Cliff was awarded a United States Patent for an invention of an early computer device.



Cliff also loved exploring the outdoors by boating and spent a great deal of time with his children enjoying the many museums and national treasures in Washington, DC. He shared stories and his knowledge of science and math with anyone who would listen.”

“A talented gardener, seamstress, knitter, and quilter, Suzanne was known for her creativity and love of crafts. Her handmade quilts and needlework, created with care for her children and grandchildren, remain lasting gifts of her artistry. She was also an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast and a lifelong supporter of the arts — a passion she proudly passed on to her children.”

Ruth Mae Bohannon

Fredericksburg

“Ruth was known for her warm heart, her love of baking—especially her famous apple cakes and specialty pound cakes—and the joy she found in caring for her family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and created lasting memories with her unforgettable breakfasts during family camping trips.

She worked in retail sales for 35 years, where she was known for her dedication, kindness, and the genuine connections she made with those around her. In her leisure time, Ruth left no stone unturned to find the best yard-sale bargains.

Her legacy lives on in the delicious recipes she passed down, the stories told around the kitchen table, and the love she gave so freely to all who knew her.”

Richard Lavere Cleary

Fredericksburg

William Paddock Hardy

Fredericksburg

Anthony Montgomery James

Stafford

Maria Lys

Stafford

“[She was] born on August 8, 1928, in Macachin, Argentina.”

Daniel Gordon McIntosh

Fredericksburg

Susie Mae Miller

Fredericksburg

Oscar Guillermo Miranda

Fredericksburg

“Susan was an avid horse enthusiast whose deep connection to animals and nature shone through every part of her life. She found her greatest peace in the barn and on the trails, where her love for horses reflected her patience, strength, and gentle spirit.

Creative and endlessly hands-on, Susan always had a project in motion — whether crafting, organizing, or finding new ways to make something beautiful. She had a heart as big as her imagination and a gift for making everyone around her feel cared for and loved.”

“She had a passion for helping others and giving to those in need. After graduating from college, she spent years working in the field of Social Work and as a Domestic Violence Victim Advocate. Her legacy of compassion and generosity will live on in the hearts of those she touched during this time.

She will be deeply missed by her friends and family but will forever be remembered for her love and the dedication she provided.”

Kathryn Louise Schooley

Fredericksburg

“Kathryn worked in the banking industry for an impressive three decades, where her commitment to excellence and her personable nature made her a respected colleague.

As an avid traveler, she traversed diverse landscapes, relishing in the discovery of new places and experiences. Camping provided her with a sense of peace and connection to nature that she often shared with close friends and family. Mother’s Day weekends held a special place in Kathryn’s heart, symbolizing treasured moments spent in Hershey with her beloved daughters. These weekends were filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories that her daughters will hold onto for a lifetime. Her enthusiasm for shopping was more than a pastime; it was a testament to her appreciation for the finer things in life, an activity she often enjoyed with those closest to her. Kathryn also enjoyed traveling to and visiting wineries.”

“Bob, as he was known to those closest to him, was a lineman for VEPCO where he was employed for 37 years. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church softball team playing in the CFL in Prince William County for more than 30 years.

Bob was a devoted family man and known for his humility and selflessness by those who knew him.”

Roy Anderson Simms

Spotsylvania

“He graduated from Spotsylvania High School and was a life-long member of Mine Road Baptist Church. Roy was an Army veteran and retired as a sheet metal mechanic from General Products in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Roy loved his family above all else, his children and grandchildren will always cherish the unconditional love he had for them. He enjoyed gardening and always had a large vegetable garden he lovingly shared with family and friends.”

Robert Malcolm Thomas

Fredericksburg

“LTC Thomas had a remarkable 28-year career in the Army beginning in 1963, which included deployments in the Republic of South Korea, the former Republic of South Vietnam, the former Federal Republic of West Germany, and several Forts here in the US. He served his country as an Infantry Officer in Vietnam during combat, as part of Contracting Command Europe and the Army Management Staff College. During his early tenure in the Army, he earned his Airborne wings, Ranger tab, and the Expert Infantry Badge. He was awarded a Silver Star for gallantry in combat, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Service Medal, a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, several Army Commendation Medals, and the Air Medal. Some of his time in Vietnam is chronicled in the book Voices from Vietnam by Norton…

Upon his Army retirement, he worked full time as a procurement analyst while concentrating on improving his enjoyment of golf. After his complete retirement, he had business cards printed with crossed golf clubs and his new title as ‘A Person of Leisure.’ He never gave up trying for a hole-in-one.

… He was a lifelong admirer and connoisseur of the dramatic works of Donald Fauntleroy Duck. Halloween was Bob’s favorite holiday, when his grandchildren were small, pulling Katie, Garrett, and Gillian in a wagon so they could knock on more doors was a cherished memory.”

Edward Howard Varner

Spotsylvania

“Known as ‘Mr. Ed’ to everyone who knew him, he was a member of the volunteer fire department in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia as a young man and as time went on, he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a Navy aviation electrician. He loved looking at, seeing, and being on ships and boats, and could tell you what type it was, every part of the ship or boat, what it did, and how to fix it!

Ed was the owner of E&M Engines where he worked on small engines and helped anyone that needed him. He was an avid member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion #320 where he loved to run the Bingo game!

As a faithful member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church, he served as a deacon for over 40 years. He loved gospel music, going to Gospel Sing, Young at Heart, and being in Sunday School and Men on Mission.”

Laverne Oscar Wenger

Fredericksburg

Patricia Willis

Spotsylvania

“Patricia loved spending quality time traveling to visit family and friends. She enjoyed antique shopping and thrifting. She will be sorely missed by her loving family, including her two dogs, Foster and Rachel.”

“Before joining the Metropolitan Police Department, Frank worked as a tobacco puller, and worked alongside his grandfather in the tobacco barn. After graduating high school, he moved to Washington D.C. joining the FBI. He learned early in life the value of hard work and perseverance — traits that defined him throughout his life.

He went on to serve proudly with the police department for 26 years where his dedication, integrity, and steady demeanor earned the respect of colleagues and the community alike.

In retirement, Frank embraced the simple pleasures he loved — reading, collecting coins, and challenging himself with crossword and sudoku puzzles. He especially enjoyed walking the beach, searching for shells and, most of all, shark teeth, often returning with small treasures that brought him quiet joy.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month