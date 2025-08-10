Born on September 8, 1938 in Honolulu, HI, Joy Galantin Veazey of King George, VA, passed away in her home on July 8, 2025. A child of a career Navy officer, she lived several times in Maryland. Preceded in death by her husband Ed Veazey (d. 2018), she is survived by her 2 sisters Vivien Creelman and Linda Galantin, and her 4 children Karen Balac (husband Joseph), Ted Veazey (wife Kristin), Ginger Geertsema (husband Wes), and Warren Veazey (wife Jenna).

Before settling down in King George county, VA in 1983, Joy attended high schools in Hawaii (Punahou) and Maryland (Bethesda Chevy Chase), and she attended colleges in New York (Skidmore College) and Europe (Sorbonne University, University of Grenoble and the University of Geneva). She lived in many naval bases from Connecticut to Florida, as well as Washington State, Idaho, and California, and Hawaii. She lived for many years in Durham, North Carolina, where she and Ed started their married life together. After that she crisscrossed the country raising her family while Ed circumnavigated the world as a submarine officer. She masterfully managed military and family life, joining civic and military wives’ organizations, taking charge of several events - especially annual Casino Night! - and always contributed what she could.

After Ed’s submarine days were over, they were stationed in the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Joy continued raising her family by ferrying her 4 children to lessons, clubs, recitals and meets. As the children grew, she began her working career, first in retail, then at Historic Annapolis, and ultimately a long and successful career as a realtor. As a realtor, she earned many awards in the greater Fredericksburg area.

Joy was involved with many activities and touched many people throughout her life. She was the quintessential hostess, always offering food or drink and she would never let a hummingbird fly by her house without offering sustenance. She was an avid and passionate gardener. Her strong ties to the local community for 40 years include long standing contributions as a member of the James Monroe Garden club, Lions club and Optimist club, as an election officer for King George, as a member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal church (notably contributing to the flower guild and fundraising events put on by the church), as founding members of the KG Historical Society, and as a member and frequent host of events for the King George Wine Society.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 16 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, King George, VA. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

