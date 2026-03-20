Rev. John Claude Edmonds, 97, of Spotsylvania County transitioned to his heavenly home on March 13, 2026.

John was born on June 21, 1928. He grew up on a tobacco farm in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. When John felt a call to ministry his grandmother told him that his mother, who passed away when he was 7, had called him ‘her little preacher’. John worked many odd jobs to make that calling a reality. He graduated from Renan High School, Mars Hill Junior College, The University of Richmond, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Clinical Pastoral Education at Medical College of Virginia.

While he was still in seminary, John married Nancy on July 19, 1952. John’s first job in ministry was serving Central Baptist Mission on ‘Skid Row’ in Louisville. They moved to Richmond after graduation where he was the first full-time pastor of Hardy Central Baptist Church. In 1958, John became the pastor of Massaponax Baptist Church in Spotsylvania for 16 years. He became the first Director of Missions for Fredericksburg and Herman Baptist Associations from 1974 to 1994. John was the ‘Pastor’s pastor’ as he coordinated the area Baptist churches in mission efforts. He returned to Massaponax as interim pastor for another eight years after his first retirement. He co-founded and served as a volunteer for the Fredericksburg Personal Counseling Service for over 30 years.

John loved people and thoroughly enjoyed serving the Lord. He was a minister who truly walked the walk. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling, including mission trips to Costa Rica, Panama, Mexico City and Prague. John traveled to Niger, Africa twice. John always had a large vegetable garden as long as he was able and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor, especially his copious amounts of tomatoes. As Director of Missions, he was instrumental in starting several area churches. He especially enjoyed watching Chancellor Baptist, where he was a member, grow and focus on missions.

John is survived by his wife of 73 years, Nancy Clement Edmonds, two daughters, Anne Fauntleroy (Tony) and Carolyn Helfrich (Randy), five grandchildren, Carol Fauntleroy (David), John Thomas Fauntleroy (Hannah), John Frederick Helfrich, William Helfrich (Kia) and Maren Helfrich and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, 11:00 AM at Chancellor Baptist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, John would want any memorial gifts to be directed to the current building program at Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

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