By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Pirate is one of the rescue dogs supported by fundraisers such as "Egg My Yard." Photo courtesy Old Dominion Humane Society.

This year, busy families can outsource Easter Bunny duties and support rescue dogs at the same time by participating in Old Dominion Humane Society’s third annual “Egg My Yard” fundraiser.

Families can choose to receive either 20 or 40 eggs, pre-filled with either candy for the two-legged children or doggy treats for the four-legged, for $1 per egg. ODHS volunteers will deliver and hide the eggs in your backyard on April 4.

All the money raised during this fundraiser goes to the care of rescue dogs like Pirate, a 10-year-old, one-eyed female Boston Terrier who is available for adoption now through ODHS.

“Pirate has impeccable potty manners, sleeps soundly through the night and does well in the crate. While she’s labeled a senior, it doesn’t slow her down—her youthful energy defies age. She’s people-oriented and loves to be a part of the family,” ODHS staff wrote in a press release about the fundraiser.

The “Egg My Yard” fundraiser is available to residents of the 22401, 22406, 22407, and 22408 zip codes. If you’re in this delivery zone, you can sign up here.

Find out about more ODHS’s adoptable dogs and volunteer opportunities here.

Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries