By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Caitlin Powell, curator at the McGuire Foundation's Museum of Visual Arts and Science, and Bradshaw Livingston hang pieces in preparation for Friday's exhibit of artwork by Johnny Johnson.

Local artist and educator Johnny Johnson is celebrated and beloved by the Fredericksburg community—but for many years, there wasn’t a place where the community could gather to enjoy his art.

“We thought that was terrible and we wanted to make sure there would always be a place where his art would be seen,” said John McGuire.

He and his wife, Harmony—both doctors—made it their mission to collect Johnson’s art and put it on display for the community. Through their nonprofit, the McGuire Foundation, which has the goal of educating the community through the arts, they opened a small museum in Spotsylvania Towne Center which showcases some of Johnson’s work year-round.

And the foundation also shows Johnson’s work in temporary exhibitions, such as the one opening Friday at the Fredericksburg Visitors Center.

“The main pieces we wanted to put up this time are pieces the community hasn’t seen before,” McGuire said. “That’s the most enjoyable.”

Through May, 15 of Johnson’s completed, framed paintings will be on display at the Visitors Center, as well as around 20 unframed or damaged pieces—because aside from promoting the artist’s legacy, another goal of the exhibit is to raise funds to frame and conserve these pieces.

“He would do art on any and all things, including cardboard,” said Caitlin Powell, curator at the McGuire Foundation’s art museum, the Museum of Visual Arts and Science. “He also was a very big advocate of gifting his art.”

That means many of Johnson’s works were given to private individuals who may not have had the chance or the means to frame them, and many of them are also in a mixed media form that is challenging to care for.

“Some of [these pieces] are coming out of people’s attics. Some are definitely ‘rescues,’” McGuire said. “One painting has a tear in it.”

The McGuires worked with locally-owned Frame Designs Gallery to price out the cost to mount and frame the unframed Johnson pieces that will be on display at the Visitors Center, and the public will be able to donate to the effort.

“Whatever pieces the community decides to frame will be in next year’s show,” McGuire said.

The couple wants to ensure that Johnson’s body of work is preserved and that it can be used to inspire young people, which is what Johnson, who died in 2022, did over his 60-year career as an artist and art teacher.

“When the community loves the artist, as Fredericksburg does Johnny Johnson, it’s not as difficult to rally around” such a cause, McGuire said.

Along with the exhibit opening on Friday, there will be a community conversation on how to care for artwork, and a keynote address from former ambassador Pamela Bridgewater, who knew Johnson well.

The event, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 601 Caroline Street, is free, but registration is required.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”