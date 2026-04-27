Collected from VDOT Reports

I-95 Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Monday – Wednesday, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. I-95 southbound on-ramp from Route 1 will close overnight for construction. Drivers will be detoured to northbound I-95 and travel to exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg to use the loop ramps to access southbound I-95. Click here to read the release.

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Work is expected to be complete in June 2026.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures between Route 639 (Ladysmith Road) and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 1

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at the following intersections:

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Route 639 (Ladysmith Road)

Route 658 (Jericho Road)

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement work. Alternating lane closures between Essex County line and Route 301.

Route 30 (Dawn Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will direct traffic near the Sadie Lane intersection.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail work near Route 301 overpass.

Route 301 (Richmond Turnpike)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 301 Business (Broaddus Avenue) and Route 207.

Route 301 (Richmond Turnpike)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between O’Brien Court and Route 301 Business in Bowling Green.

Route 601 (Penola Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for mobile sign work between Route 207 (Roger Clark Boulevard) and Route 301 (Richmond Turnpike).

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Road resurfacing between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Pavement Work

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mobile operation for pavement work with flaggers to alternate one-way traffic on the following routes:

Locust Grove Road between Maracossic Drive and Locust Hill Road

Coleman Town Road near Seals Road

Seals Road between Sparta Road and Perimeter Road

Locust Hill Road between Maracossic Drive and Seals Road

Michaels Road between Bull Church Road and Bath Road

South River Road between Ladysmith Road and Woodford Road

St. Johns Church Road between Ladysmith Road and Woodford Road

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times.

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Wellford Street. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

King George County

Route 3 Eastbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Alternating lane closures near Route 609 (Comorn Road).

Route 206 (Dahlgren Road)

Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement work between Arnolds Corner and 12th Street. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic near the mobile work zone.

Route 218 (Caledon Road)

Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement work between the Stafford County line and Tetotum Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic near the mobile work zone.

Fairview Beach

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Potomac Landing subdivision

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Pavement Work

Monday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mobile operation for pavement work at various locations on the following routes:

Route 628

Route 667

Route 1000

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion in late summer 2026.

Route 1

Sunday – Thursday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Bridge repairs. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 at the bridge over the Motto River, which is near the Caroline County line and Route 207.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 607 (Guinea Station Road) and Route 632 (Hickory Ridge Road) for utility work under permit.

Route 1 Southbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Right lane closure for paving between Market Street and Southpoint Parkway.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Right lane closure for paving between Southpoint Parkway and Market Street.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closures on northbound Route 1 near Route 632.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on westbound Courthouse Road near Corene Road.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Ziyad Drive.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Old Plank Road and Legacy Woods.

Route 636 (Mine Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Benchmark Road and Lee Drive extended. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 639 (Leavells Road)

Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Traffic signal work at Breezewood Drive intersection. Flaggers will direct drivers through work zone.

Route 2290 (Chancellorsville Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 2295. Flaggers will direct traffic.

Stoney Creek Drive

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Pipe replacement near White Lake Drive and Chinaberry Drive. Road will close daily and reopen each afternoon. Use alternative route.

Ashleigh Park subdivision

Wednesday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Rain Tree subdivision

Thursday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for mobile sign work on the following routes:

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive) between Catharpin Road and Old Block House Lane

Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) between Price Road and Lawyers Road

Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) between Post Oak Road and Pamunkey Road

Signal Work

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic signal work with alternating lane closures at the following intersections:

Route 1 at Southpoint Parkway

Route 1 at Spotsylvania Parkway

Route 3 at Chancellor Center/Salem Church Crossing

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is starting in March 2026 on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction will be completed in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 at Chopawamsic Creek

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Corporate Drive and Russell Road for a bridge replacement at Chopawamsic Creek.

Route 1 at Centreport Parkway

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Shoulder closures at the intersection for traffic signal work.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Right lane closure on eastbound Route 3 for guardrail work near Route 744.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road and between Poplar Road and the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for guardrail work near Wyne Drive.

Route 604 (Belle Plains Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Route 218 (White Oak Road) and Salvington Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement work with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Mt. Vernon Avenue and Route 218 (White Oak Road).

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for guardrail work near the bridge over Aquia Creek.

Route 624

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. Right lane closure for guardrail work near Colemans Mill Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic at the intersection.

Route 626 (Potomac Run Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Leeland Road and Eskimo Hill Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Route 684 (Mine Road)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for guardrail work near Settlers Way.

Route 677 (Mt. Hope Church Road)

Monday 8 p.m. - 4 a.m. Tuesday. CSX will close Mt. Hope Church Road to all traffic overnight at the railroad crossing from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. CSX crews will be performing maintenance work at the railroad crossing. Emergency vehicles will be granted access to pass through the railroad work site during the closure.

Route 700 (Litchfield Boulevard)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving near Plantation Drive and Route 17.

Route 1050 (South Gateway Drive)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Route 17 and Auction Drive.

Route 1706 (Plantation Drive)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving near Route 17.

Route 1707 (South Gateway Drive/Tomorrow Street)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Tuesday - Wednesday, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Plantation Drive and Auction Drive.

Route 1970 (Morton Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Leeland Road and Primmer House Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Route 1991

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. Right lane closure for guardrail work near Marsh Run Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic at the intersection.

Route 2030 (Lyons Boulevard)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Plantation Drive and Truslow Road.

Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Mountain View Road. Alternating lane closures, with traffic control by a flagging crew.

Joshua Road

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement work with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Leeland Road and Primmer House Road.

Brookwood subdivision

Monday - Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Crown Manor subdivision

Wednesday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

PARAGRAPH 2

Share

BALANCE OF STORIES

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries