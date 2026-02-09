ON THE BRAKES - February 9 - February 13
A roundup of road projects around the Diamond region.
By Hank Silverberg
CORRESPONDENT
The following are planned roadwork projects for the week of February 9.
Caroline County
Route 1 at the Jericho Road/Rogers Clark Boulevard
Monday - Friday (Overnight) Signal work will close alternating lanes
Spotsylvania County
I-95 at Exit 126
Monday - Thursday (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.) – one of two right lanes onto Route 1 southbound will be closed as V-Dot continues work on the traffic signals.
Thursday - Friday – one of the right two lanes southbound on the off-ramp from I-95 will be closed.
Route 1
Wednesday - Friday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Northbound lanes will be single lane between Southpoint Parkway and the I-95 Southbound on ramp at Exit 126.
Route 3
Expect delays near the intersection with Carl D. Silver Parkway where new guardrails are being installed.
Spotsylvania Parkway (Route 628)
Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lane closure at the intersections with Deep Creek Drive and Holley Oak Lane as well as New Berne Road/Yellow Birch Drive for signal work.
Harrison Road
Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) one-way alternating traffic for widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. This also includes lane closures at Gordon Road and Old Plank Road for signal work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg
Fall Hill Avenue
Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgwater Street and Wallace Street for an ongoing intersection widening project.
Princess Anne Street
Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Alternating lane closures for an intersection improvement project on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street.
Stafford County
Route 1 and Telegraph Road
Monday - Thursday (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Signal work will close a lane.
Route 1 and Centreport Parkway
Monday - Thursday (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Signal work will close a lane.
Route 1 near Cranes Corner Road
Monday - Thursday (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Single lane closures for guardrail work.
Route 17 near Washington Street
Monday - Friday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Single lane closed northbound for guardrail work
Primmer House Road near Riggs Road and the Switchyard Court Intersection
Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Single lane closures
Plantation Drive South of Smokehouse Drive
Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Single lane closures
Woodcutters Road near Millrace Road
Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Single lane closures
Long-Term projects
The following ongoing projects will continue:
Stafford County
Expect traffic delays at the following locations:
Route 1 and Telegraph Road
Route 1 at Woodstock Lane
Route 1 and Courthouse Road
All of these road projects are subject to weather conditions and may be delayed or changed.
