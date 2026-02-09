$8 a Month Supports Great Journalism

By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

The following are planned roadwork projects for the week of February 9.

Caroline County

Route 1 at the Jericho Road/Rogers Clark Boulevard

Monday - Friday (Overnight) Signal work will close alternating lanes

Spotsylvania County

I-95 at Exit 126

Monday - Thursday (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.) – one of two right lanes onto Route 1 southbound will be closed as V-Dot continues work on the traffic signals.

Thursday - Friday – one of the right two lanes southbound on the off-ramp from I-95 will be closed.

Route 1

Wednesday - Friday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Northbound lanes will be single lane between Southpoint Parkway and the I-95 Southbound on ramp at Exit 126.

Route 3

Expect delays near the intersection with Carl D. Silver Parkway where new guardrails are being installed.

Spotsylvania Parkway (Route 628)

Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lane closure at the intersections with Deep Creek Drive and Holley Oak Lane as well as New Berne Road/Yellow Birch Drive for signal work.

Harrison Road

Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) one-way alternating traffic for widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. This also includes lane closures at Gordon Road and Old Plank Road for signal work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgwater Street and Wallace Street for an ongoing intersection widening project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Alternating lane closures for an intersection improvement project on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street.

Stafford County

Route 1 and Telegraph Road

Monday - Thursday (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Signal work will close a lane.

Route 1 and Centreport Parkway

Monday - Thursday (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Signal work will close a lane.

Route 1 near Cranes Corner Road

Monday - Thursday (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Single lane closures for guardrail work.

Route 17 near Washington Street

Monday - Friday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Single lane closed northbound for guardrail work

Primmer House Road near Riggs Road and the Switchyard Court Intersection

Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Single lane closures

Plantation Drive South of Smokehouse Drive

Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Single lane closures

Woodcutters Road near Millrace Road

Monday - Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Single lane closures

Long-Term projects

The following ongoing projects will continue:

Stafford County

Expect traffic delays at the following locations:

Route 1 and Telegraph Road

Route 1 at Woodstock Lane

Route 1 and Courthouse Road

All of these road projects are subject to weather conditions and may be delayed or changed.

