Nancy Jean Chandler

Fredericksburg

Alice Carolyn Coates

Fredericksburg

“She was a teacher in Stafford County for 35 years and a member of the adjunct faculty at Mary Washington College for 15 years. She was also a Virginia Supreme Court certified mediator who volunteered in area courts for 15 years.

Alice held many leadership positions in local and state professional organizations and presented workshops at the local, state, regional and national levels. These included sessions on teaching techniques for math at the middle school level and peer mediation. She even presented a seminar on peer mediation in Moscow, Russia. She was honored as Outstanding Young Educator in Stafford County and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.”

Carl Robinson Cornwell

Locust Grove

“After a brief time in the U.S. Army—where he served as a vehicle dispatcher and maintenance supervisor in Germany—Carl spent most of his working life in and around the automotive industry. He served as a plant manager, oversaw a fleet of delivery trucks, and eventually opened his own automotive repair shop. There, he quickly earned a reputation as a fair and honest man, worthy of everyone’s trust and business.

As a husband and father, Carl was known as a deeply dedicated family man. Whether working side by side with his wife, Shirley, to provide a stable and safe home for their children, building an apartment for his widowed mother-in-law, donating a kidney to give his son a new lease on life, or caring for his daughter’s beloved dog while she began a new chapter of her life in Brazil—and through countless other acts both large and small—he was always there for his family.”

“Laurie was a dedicated real estate agent and broker, as well as a property manager, and the author of 13 Apple Valley Rd.”

Charlotte Susanne Grossnickle

Fredericksburg

“After Charlotte’s husband of 42 years passed in 2013, she bravely moved to Virginia to be closer to her daughter. Charlotte enjoyed many outdoor activities, including gardening, hiking, fishing, and camping. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafting, and watching sports. Above all else, Charlotte loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart. She never missed an opportunity to talk about them, proudly sharing their accomplishments and joys with anyone who would listen. Her family was her greatest pride and greatest happiness. Her last great joy was spoiling her step–great-grandson.”

Sue Faye Harper

Fredericksburg

“Mary Lynn was loving and kind to all she came in contact with, always having compassion for the needs and interests of others. She loved hosting family and friends at her lake house, making her world-famous potato salad, taking cruises with her husband and friends, gardening, shopping at antique shows and flea markets for trinkets and vintage jewelry, and was a member of many craft and game clubs through the years.”

Linda Darlene Johnson

Fredericksburg

Robert Eugene Lancaster

Stafford

“Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She poured her heart into everything she touched, whether through her beautiful quilting and sewing, the years she dedicated to raising her children and grandchildren, or the tireless support she gave to her husband by keeping the family business running. In earlier years, she lovingly raised Shelties and remained a lifelong animal rescuer and advocate. Her home was a landing place for many friends, family, and animals alike. She was known for listening without judgment, offering comfort, and opening her doors and her heart to those who needed it most.”

David Craig Laskowski

Spotsylvania

Eugene Pius McKenna

Locust Grove

“He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he worked in aircraft maintenance and continued his career in public service with the Defense Logistics Agency and the General Services Administration.

He was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Knights of Columbus, the Marine Corps League, and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. His memberships reflected his lifelong commitment to faith, fellowship, and service. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing golf.”

Gabriel Adonis Mullins

Spotsylvania

“He was a beautiful man with a tender heart who struggled with life. He was on his way to becoming healthy-mentally, physically, and spiritually. His journey ended tragically before we made it to the end together. God had other plans. He was looking forward to being clean and enjoying the things he used to. Finding joy again skateboarding, video games, restoring his car, spending quality time with family and friends, repairing relationships, getting a new job, and looking forward to a good productive life.”

Irene Devito Piscicelli

Locust Grove

“For decades, he served the U.S. government in Latin America and Africa. While he was a diplomat by trade, he was a friend to all he met, maintaining international friendships for the rest of his life. …

At home, Clif was a ‘diehard’ sports fan, split between his roots and his long-time home as a loyal supporter of the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Commanders. He was also a passionate gardener who found peace tending to his roses and morning glories, and he never missed the opportunity for a long walk with his dogs—having a particularly special bond with his beloved Nelson.”

Keri Jo (Davis) Tharpe

Locust Grove

“The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Keri’s friends and family of Micron, her place of employment for many years.”

Judy Green White

Stafford

“She loved to cook and care for her grandchildren. Her family looked forward to the Christmas Eve breakfast buffet she prepared for everyone…”

