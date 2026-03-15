Compiled from VDOT Alerts

Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Saturday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closures to allow crews to inspect bridges over CSX railroad tracks between mile markers 103-104.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mobile single lane closures to allow crews to replace the lens in the raised snow plow markers between mile markers 141-145.

Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. Right lane closed for overhead sign removal as part of exit 126 improvement project.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures between Route 639 (Ladysmith Road) and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging between Essex County line and Route 301 (A.P. Hill Boulevard). Milling and paving.

Sign Work, Multiple Routes

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for mobile sign work on the following routes:

Route 601 (Penola Road) between Route 207 and Route 301

Route 601 (Mount Vernon Church Road) between Reedy Mill Road and Shumans Road

Route 632 (Quarters Road) between Acadia Road and Cedon Road

Route 652 (Riva Ridge Road) between Meadow Farm Road and Baylor Road

Route 721 (Sparta Road) between Mattaponi Trail and Cecil Road

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Work is expected to be complete in June 2026.

Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times.

King George County

Route 1060 (Round Hill Estate Drive)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Cape seal. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Round Hill Road and cul-de-sac for surface treatment.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion in late summer 2026.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The right lane on Route 1 northbound will be closed between Southpoint Parkway and the I-95 southbound on-ramp. Construction for I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure between I-95 northbound on-ramp and Crossing Court as part of the construction for I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 3 Eastbound and Westbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Route 3 shoulder closures with intermittent lane closures between Route 627 (Gordon Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Fiber installation under permit.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Guardrail installation on Route 208 near Breckenridge Drive. Single lane closure.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Harrison Road.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at Route 610 (Old Plank Road) for signal work.

Route 636 (Mine Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Benchmark Road and Lee Drive extended. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 639 (Leavells Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flagging operation between Route 628 (Smith Station Road) and Route 748 (Three Cedars Lane). Tipperary Trail realignment work under permit.

Loriella Park subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile lane closures on multiple routes for pavement patching, ahead of upcoming secondary road resurfacing.

Road Resurfacing

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Flagging crews will direct one-way, alternating traffic on numerous secondary roads for road resurfacing using cape seal treatment:

Route 1747 (Wesley Drive)

Route 1792 (Rensselaer Court)

Sign Work

Wednesday – Saturday, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Mobile operation with flaggers alternating one-way traffic for sign work along the various routes:

Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) between Price Road and Lawyers Road

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive) between Catharpin Drive and Old Block House Lane

Route 612 (Stubbs Bridge Road) between Post Oak Road and Lawyers Road

Route 612 (Pamunkey Road) between Post Oak Road and W. Catharpin Road

Route 612 (Catharpin Road) between Robert E. Lee Drive and Mill Pond Road

Route 612 (Brock Road) at Piney Branch Road

Route 612 (Monrovia Road) between Daniel Road and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)

Mobile Operation

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Mobile operation to replace the lens in the raised snow plow markers along the various routes:

Route 1 northbound and southbound at VA Hospital and Caroline County line

Route 3 westbound at Gateway Boulevard and Big Ben Boulevard

Route 3 eastbound at Big Ben Boulevard and Chewing Lane

Route 3 eastbound at Bragg Road and Gateway Boulevard

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging on Route 1 between Layhill Road and Heritage Coleman to allow crews to take soil samples.p

Route 1

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Single lane closures for guardrail installation along Route 1 northbound or southbound in the following areas:

Route 1 northbound (Cambridge Street) near Route 624 (Morton Road/Forbes Street)

Route 1 northbound (Richmond Highway) at Accokeek Creek

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road. Median improvements under permit.

Mobile Operation

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Mobile operation to replace the lens in the raised snow plow markers along the various routes in Stafford County:

Route 17 (Warrenton Road) between Route 1 and Short Street

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) between Hospital Center Boulevard and Austin Ridge Drive

Signal Work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for signal work along various intersections in Stafford County:

Route 1 at Corporate Drive

Route 1 at Acadia Street

Route 1 at Port Aquia Drive/Entrance to Saint William of York Church

Route 1 at Hospital Center Boulevard

Route 1 at Centreport Parkway

Route 17 (Warrenton Road) at Route 1015 (Lendall Lane/Solomon Drive)

Centreport Parkway at I-95 southbound on/off-ramp

Courthouse Road at I-95 northbound off-ramp

Courthouse Road at I-95 southbound on/off-ramp

Courthouse Road at Austin Ridge Road

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is starting in March 2026 on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction will be completed in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

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